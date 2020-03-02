This is truly one of the best times of the year. The sun begins to poke out behind the clouds more and more each day, air starts to get a little warmer and the best basketball teams in the area show why they’ve been grinding it out since November.
I’ve watched a lot of basketball this season, and I think I know who will come out on top on Saturday night. Here’s my look at the five area sectionals with favorites, contenders and dark horses to win.
Class 4A Sectional at Carroll
Favorite: Snider
The Panthers (17-6) are a slight favorite in my eyes because of a few things. They have a trio of players who can get hot and light up the scoreboard on any given night.
Michael Eley leads the way, averaging 21.8 points per game, and is one of the most athletic basketball players in the area. Dillon Duff scores 17 ppg, and is very tough around the rim. Isaac Farnsworth is a very good shooter, and can make you pay from outside.
Snider had a chance at two other championships this season. It was in the Summit Athletic Conference Holiday Tournament championship game before falling to Carroll, then it had a chance to win the SAC regular season title and lost that in the second-to-last week of the conference play. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Panthers came in to this sectional with a chip on their shoulders.
Contender: Carroll
The Chargers (17-5) are the best contender to the Panthers because they’ve already beaten them once this season in a tournament setting. The Chargers are a solid team that might not have their best player in Jalen Jackson at 100 percent. He’s missed the last couple of weeks with a knee injury.
Still, Carroll has guys like Ray Vollmer, Ryan Preston, Sam Strycker and Richie Gross, who can all reach double digits in the scoring column. This team will keep it close no matter what. Of their five losses, only one of them was by more than five points, a 61-50 loss to Bishop Luers on Jan. 17.
Dark horses: East Noble, Northrop
The Knights (11-11) have a chance to make some noise if they can find the consistency they’ve been missing recently. The month of February was not kind to East Noble, going 3-5 after finishing 7-3 in the month of January. The emergence of Chris Hood as a reliable post player gives the Knights a chance, but they need players like Hayden Jones and Nate Dickson to step up and provide more consistent scoring.
The Bruins (11-12) are the defending sectional champions and had a rough start to the season, including a six-game losing streak. After Qualen Pettus returned to the lineup, they’ve been a much improved team. If he and players like Nick Haines and Khamani Smith show up, they could pull off an upset or two.
Class 3A Sectional at NorthWood
Favorite: NorthWood
The Panthers (16-6) are the favorite by a wide margin. They’ve played all four sectional opponents and beat them all by double digits. Plus, having the sectional on their home floor is a big advantage.
Contender: Wawasee
The style the Warriors (13-9) play makes them the best contender to the Panthers. They like to slow the pace down, find the best possible shot, and a lot of the time, it works. Wawasee is having its best season under coach Jon Everingham. Ethan Hardy and Austin Miller are both players to watch for the Warriors.
Dark horse: West Noble
The Chargers (8-14) gave the Panthers their best game among sectional opponents, and it was an 11-point loss. Also, West Noble drew NorthWood in the first semifinal game on Friday night. If the Chargers could somehow pull off the upset, then the door is open for a sectional championship.
Class 3A Sectional at Garrett
Favorite: Bishop Luers
The Knights (15-6) are a remarkable story. They won just one game during the 2017-18 season, then four games last season in the first year under head coach Fonso White. Now, they come into sectional play with the outright SAC regular season title and a chance to make a deep run in Class 3A.
Naylon Thompson and Jalen Causey both average at least 13 ppg. Demarcus Hudson also averages 15.9 ppg, but is out for the season. The combination of Thompson and Causey will be tough for any team to stop in the sectional.
Contenders: Leo, Angola, Woodlan
The Lions (16-7) hit a rough patch in the middle of the season but have won eight of their last nine games. Blake Davison is one of the best players in this sectional, but Leo has a tough draw, opening with Luers in the second game on Wednesday night.
The Hornets (14-8) got the best draw after receiving the bye, then playing the winner of Bishop Dwenger (6-16) and Concordia (10-11). Dyer Ball and Joel Knox will have to be on their A-game for Angola to win its third straight sectional.
The Warriors (13-10) won the Allen County Athletic Conference Tournament back in January. They did lose their last three games of the regular season, including a 69-49 loss to Leo on Friday. They’re a contender, but maybe the weakest of the three.
Dark horse: Concordia
The Cadets did beat Leo early this season on a buzzer-beater by Brayden Pearson. He’s the reason Concordia is a dark horse to win. He is fun to watch. Trust me.
Class 2A Sectional at Westview
Favorite: Westview
I could have put four different teams as the favorite for this sectional, but the Warriors get the slight edge because it is on their home floor and they have Charlie Yoder, the best player in this sectional.
Westview (20-3) doesn’t need Yoder to score 52 points a game like he did on Friday for it to win the sectional, but just know he’s capable. Drew Litwiller, Blake Egli, Mason Yoder, Brady Yoder, Luke Miller and Lyndon Miller can all score if called upon.
Contenders: Central Noble, Churubusco, Prairie Heights
The Cougars (20-4), Eagles (15-6) and Panthers (18-5) all have star players and the depth to compete with Westview.
Central Noble has Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder, Churubusco has Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan and Prairie Heights has Mike Perkins, Elijah Malone and Brandon Christlieb.
The Cougars have the best draw of all the contenders and favorites. They face Eastside (9-13), which they’ve beaten twice, then either Bremen or Fairfield in semifinals. Central Noble has beaten both of those teams as well, but both games were decided by three points.
Churubusco awaits the winner of Prairie Heights and Westview. The Eagles have been scoring at a crazy clip recently. They averaged 85.9 points per game in February.
Dark horses: Fairfield
The Falcons (9-13) most recent performance against Central Noble, a 42-39 loss, gives me belief that they can make this sectional interesting if they can get past Bremen (5-17) in the first round.
Class 1A Sectional at Fremont
Favorite: Lakewood Park
The Panthers (11-11) are the only team in this sectional with a .500 record or better. Also, they have the two best players in this sectional in Caedmon Bontrager and Josh Pike. Plus, they have a deep roster that can get up and down the floor quickly and shoot.
The only team that can beat Lakewood Park is itself. They can get turnover-happy at times and make it more difficult on themselves.
Contender: Elkhart Christian
The Eagles (9-13) picked up a pretty good draw. They face Hamilton (1-19) in the first semifinal on Friday night. The Eagles beat the Marines 96-31 earlier this season. ECA coach Chad Hibbard could face his former team, Lakewood Park, for the first time if both teams make it to the final. Hibbard coached the Panthers from 2014-16.
Dark horse: Fremont
The sectional being on Fremont’s home floor helps its case as a dark horse. However, they just lost to Bethany Christian (6-16) on Friday night, which is who they play tonight in the first round. Could it be a revenge spot for Fremont (7-15)?
