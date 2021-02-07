Q. We are building an addition onto our house and are in the framing stage. The structure is standard framed and will be spray foamed, insulated and then dry walled. After it is dry walled, I plan on installing large beams that came out of an old barn. I know you have completed several of these type projects in the past. (I saw one of these houses at a parade of homes.) When I install the beams, I don’t want to try to mortise and tendon the joints and I don’t want to have exposed screws or nails. Do you know how I could fasten the beams together without having an exposed fastener? — Todd, a regular reader
A. Large beams are often hard to work with. First off, you want to make sure that they are well dried, so they are as stable as possible. You don’t want them to shrink or twist and have a chance of coming loose or detaching.
If you are using barn beams, they typically need to be planed or sanded to give them an acceptable finish to be stained or polyurethane.
The ends that will be connected will want to be dry fitted to make sure of the result before permanent attachment.
You mentioned mortise and tendon which is how it was done old school; those days the beam framework was structural. Because your addition was structurally framed now you just need it to hold itself in place. Even screws or nails might not be strong enough for large beams, but the holes could be filled and stained to match. You could make a biscuit or tendon out of wood to glue in place. Cut a slot or hole in the receiving piece and then the same in the piece to be attached and glue in your biscuit to hold it all together.
They also make steel and aluminum brackets that are hidden and can be fastened to both beams to be joined. One bracket (Pitzel connectors) slides over the other bracket to hold it all together.
