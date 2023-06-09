In May, Carolyn Veit came face to face with two Roman heads — and fame!
The East Noble High School graduate came back to Kendallville in November 2019, after 43 years serving as a nurse in Haiti.
But that was not enough adventure for her. Last month she crossed the Atlantic to make her way to a village called Ruthwaite, west of Carlisle, England, near the Scottish border to fulfill a lifelong dream — participating in a formal archeological dig in the hopes of finding something of significance.
Carolyn has had a lifelong interest in archeology and has studied independently for many years.
“Here, on the first day of my first dig, I found these two magnificent heads,” she said in a message to me four days after the find. “I have been interviewed (for) TV, radio and most of the British newspapers. It has been a first week of feeling stunned and exceedingly happy.”
The headline for the DailyMail article online reads:
“Beginner’s luck! Retired nurse helping out at Hadrian’s Wall archaeological dig unearths two monumental sculpted Roman heads on her first day”
“It has been so rewarding working with a great team of archeologists who now call me Indy … short for Indiana Jones,” Carolyn told me.
Humbling is the fact that in the pictures with the international news coverage her hair is “wild,” she is muddy but, “I do have a big smile!”
“This is such a historic and special find. I am so happy and appreciative that I have been part of a project that gleaned such treasures. I feel like I have found my tribe. I have been welcomed into this fold of lifelong archeologists who have only dreamed of finding something this rare.”
This DailyMail article continues:
“Speaking to MailOnline about her astonishment at making such an extraordinary discovery, she said: ‘Some people were saying, it’s nothing, it’s just a rock.
“’But I was so curious and thought maybe it’s not.’
“Gradually, she could feel the outline of an eye, a nose and lips: ‘You could see it was a face … We had a collective scream,’ she added.
“Of the first head, Mr Giecco said: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it.’ The second head has also just been lifted from the ground and is exciting the experts.
“Their true significance will emerge with further study, but both heads are believed to be part of a vast sculpture that was probably once inside a Roman bathhouse.
“The dig took place at the cricket club in Carlisle, just a short distance from the Wall.
“The bathhouse was next to the most important Roman fort on Hadrian’s Wall, the empire’s northern frontier.
“The fort held an elite cavalry unit and had links to the imperial court. Imperial-stamped tiles suggest the existence of an opulent bathhouse complex ...”
I am thrilled for Carolyn. She did not mention it in her messages to me, but I found this with the DailyMail article:
“Ironically, one of the discoveries at the site in the northern cathedral city of Carlisle may represent Fortuna, the goddess of luck.”
In most cases, people create their own “luck” by being prepared for opportunity. Congratulations to Carolyn for doing just that!
