My ears perk up when President Trump talks about Norway. Our oldest daughter, Dorothy — Dolly — Dankel, and her family live in Bergen, and Terry and I have been to Norway many times.
When President Trump told Americans they must get back to school like the Norwegians and Germans and other countries, I asked Dolly to refresh my memory about her family's back-to-school experience.
First, let's set the scene. Norway is one of Europe's least densely populated nations — more people of Norwegian descent live outside of Norway than in Norway itself!
Because of its North Sea oil, Norway is a wealthy nation. Norway's government invests oil profits in diversified funds around the world to ensure that the oil wealth continues after new oil revenue runs dry.
Oil wealth helps the government provide a wide and strong safety net; Norwegians are near the top of lists that compare health, education and happiness of people around the world.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, Norway had a complete and total shut down beginning March 12.
Regarding the school closings, Dolly said, "The prime minister and her cabinet wanted to be very cautious because they did not know how the kids would react to the virus and how person-to-person would be affected."
On April 6 the Norwegian health minister announced that the outbreak was "under control."
As of July 10, in Norway, with a population of 5.5 million, 252 have died of COVID-19. The number of new cases each day has remained low, usually far below 50 and sometimes zero since late April.
As of July 10 in Indiana, with a population of 6.8 million, 2,748 have died from COVID-19.
Indiana's number of new cases per day peaked at 2,701 on May 6 and has been falling, but still remains high. On July 10 it was 839.
Dolly said their neighbors had COVID-19. The father, a surgeon, and son were quite sick, but they self-isolated and were not hospitalized. Their self-isolation was effective and the wife and daughters remained healthy.
Norway's day care centers and schools began re-opening in April.
The "precautionary principle" governed the re-opening decisions, Dolly said. First the day care centers opened; then a week later grades 1-4 returned to school; 5th graders and older continued with distance learning from home.
The government started with the youngest because meaningful distance learning is hard for younger students. Another big argument for opening the schools is because some students have abuse at home and school is their safe zone, and parents who are working from home need help with child care.
So, by the third week of April our three granddaughters, ages 2, 7 and 9, were back in day care or school. Dolly and Simon continued to work from home.
Two weeks after the lower grades returned to school, the older grades started staggered returns.
Every effort was made to keep students and teachers in relatively small groups with no physical contact between the groups. Initially:
• School started for grades 1-2 at 8:30 a.m. (the normal start time) and for grades 3-4 at 8:45 a.m.
• Students lined up outside and marched single file to their classrooms to avoid the normal morning chaos.
• Each classroom had its own restroom which students from other classrooms could not use. Eliminating any type of contact between classes kept everyone "traceable" if someone were to contract the virus.
• Jane, 9, and Nora, 7, developed very chapped hands from washing their hands so much.
• Desks were spread out and students no longer shared scissors, rulers, pencils and other school supplies.
• Students ate lunch in their classrooms.
"Parents were not allowed on school grounds, period," Dolly said. "So I can't tell you what it looked like but it was all spread out. We saw it on the TV news."
"Public trust is really important," she said. "It's important that people feel confident that school should be open because it's safe."
Random testing is rare in Norway. According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, everyone who has symptoms is tested as soon as possible. However, in order to make the best use of testing resources, people without symptoms are not tested.
The exceptions are, for example:
• If a nursing home confirms an infection, all employees and residents are tested. And new residents are tested before moving into a nursing home.
• People who are close contacts of people with COVID-19.
• Some people who will have a hospital stay or procedure.
• For research or for employers requiring it.
"When you are precautionary you can see what's working and use adaptive management style," Dolly said. "You don't want to close down and open up and close down again — it's very difficult, especially from a psychological point of view."
As in other nations, Norway's economy has suffered and there have been bankruptcies. Tourism — a major income-producer — is at a standstill because no foreigners are allowed to enter.
But for Dolly and Simon, who operate an Airbnb in their home, business is back on track. They are operating at capacity, hosting Norwegians who come to Bergen for business or vacation.
Dolly said the government has given a lot of support to people who are laid off.
Nobody in Norway wears a mask but there is hand sanitizer everywhere and an emphasis on people socializing within their small group of family and friends. Business owners make their own safety decisions; for example, at the salon Dolly uses, they aren't doing any facials during the virus.
People don't hug, shake hands or crowd close to one another. But that is not hard because physical distancing has always been part of Norway's culture.
The joke goes that regarding physical distancing Norwegians no longer have to observe the "2 meter (6 feet) rule" — they can go back to their normal 3 meters (9 feet)!
"A big motto in Norway is 'Freedom under responsibility,'" Dolly said. "It means we have commonly understood values and set the rules according to those values. People understand why the rules are there and that helps with adherence."
I told her "Freedom under responsibility" sounds like what parents tell their kids when they go off on their own: With freedom, comes responsibility!
But Dolly insists Norway's motto is more nuanced than that.
Making their own rules, restaurants are serving indoors; however, in Oslo authorities have shut down a few bars with unruly patrons, Dolly said.
Sweden (with 10 million people and 5,526 COVID-19 deaths) has received a lot of international attention for not locking down at any time.
"They haven't had any economic benefits (from not locking down)," Dolly said. "No one wants to go there."
Some people argue that 10 years from now, epidemiologists will look back and note that over 10 years Sweden had the same or fewer COVID-19 deaths per capita as countries that did lock down.
But Dolly said Norway's strategy is about preventing deaths now.
"Trust makes economies go," she said. "If you don't have trust, you have no economy. It takes a second to dissolve trust and years to build it up."
