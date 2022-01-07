Anne’s two youngest demanded that she sing the “Sino” song to them. They insisted that it was sung in church and that she knew it. Over the week their insistence turned to begging. They were too young to help out with a tune. The next Sunday Anne asked the Sunday School teacher, who was as lost as she was. When Anne picked them up, the teacher whispered “Jesus Loves Me, This I Know!” Of course! — Linda Haney Wingfield of Kendallville shared this story; the mother is Anne Seiser Abbo
Oliver, 3, was in church and removed his mask. His mother told him not to remove his mask. Oliver told her he took it off because he thought he was going to sneeze.
Here are two more Oliver stories:
Oliver got a sticker from the waitress for eating all his food. His grandfather complained, “I didn’t get a sticker!” Oliver told Grandpa Terry, “That’s because you didn’t say thank you!”
I was reading aloud to my father, Oliver’s great-grandfather, George O. Witwer. I was looking down at the book on my lap, and as usual my reading glasses had slipped down a little. Oliver, quietly watching us from afar, asked, “Why are you reading with your eyes closed, Grandma Grace?” I told him my eyes were open; they just looked closed because I was looking down. But he insisted, from afar, “Your eyes are closed. Why are you reading with your eyes closed?” I repeated firmly that I was reading with my eyes open. A minute or two later, I heard my dad laugh out loud; it was the heartiest laugh I had heard in a while. I looked up and there was Oliver in front of me, bent at the waist, with his neck twisted to look up at me. My eyes met his — and our smiles confirmed that he finally had positive proof that I was reading with my eyes open!
Thank you for sharing your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of many people ... and you are giving a gift for the future because of the memories that are preserved. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there. Thank you!
