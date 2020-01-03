The history of beer is uniquely tied to the advancement of transportation. As the world seemingly has become smaller with faster and more efficient ways to movement, breweries have become larger and grown further than human imagination in little less than two centuries.
Breweries for centuries marketed a locally made and consumed product. In Germany, England, Belgium and the United States, it was common for almost every town to have some type of brewery or pub house. Stagecoaches helped move people and goods over longer distances, becoming more and more efficient over the centuries.
A story from the Dendermonde area of Belgium recounts how stops along the couch route influenced beer.
In the 18th century, this part of Belgium was ruled under Napoleonic Code, one of which outlawed coach drivers from drinking beer with their passengers along the route. Pauwel Kwak invented a glass that was long enough for the inn keeper to hand a glass of beer up to the seated driver without having to get off the coach, thus circumventing the letter of the law, if not necessarily the intent. In the 1990s, this style of glass became popular in American brew pubs with an 18-inch version known as a half yard. Since the 1990s, Brouwerij Bosteel has brewed Kwak Beer and is available throughout Europe and North America.
Beer in the later half of the 19th century was delivered by horse drawn wagons. Anheuser-Busch is still known today for its trademark Budweiser wagon drawn by eight Clydesdale horsed and accompanied by a dalmatian dog. Even the best of teams of horses could only deliver beer in a small radius of the brewery this way. Longer distance transportation of beer could be accomplished by ship or train, but the lack of refrigeration was bad for the beer, making it undesirable.
Attempts to refrigerate train cars date back to the 1840s, specifically to help move fresh meat from the Plains states and Midwest to larger markets in the East. Later, these cars could also move fruits and vegetables, reducing spoilage. In the 1870s, Adolphus Busch started using refrigerated rail cars to transport barrels of Budweiser from St. Louis to Boston, Massachusetts, specifically to Jacob Wirth, a German restaurant owner immigrant from the same town of Kastel, Germany. Wirth became the distributor and exporter of Budweiser.
This proved lucrative for Anheuser-Busch, prompting the company to establish the St. Louis Refrigerator Car Company in 1878. Buying, leasing and selling refrigerator cars also became a big business, with over 850 rail cars in operation by 1888. The technology was the same as refrigerators at the time, a boxcar with walls insulated with horsehair, sawdust or shredded paper, keeping an air gap from outside temperatures, with large blocks of ice cooling the air within the boxcar.
Beer companies have not really pushed the envelope for liquid refreshment transportation since the repeal of prohibition. There have been a couple of beer bottle shaped rigs, in the vein of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but nothing has quite grasped the public’s attention. Beer brands are still featured prominently on race cars, particularly in NASCAR.
The most interesting current beer transportation fad is the party bike. These are modified bicycles (a very loose use of the term), set with two rows of pedalers, from eight to 16 riders, facing inward toward each other, pedaling the vehicle forward. There is a driver at the front steering and a walk space between the two sets of peddlers, serving drinks as the group glides through town. Petal City Tavern on West Main Street in Fort Wayne is the closest bar with this feature, available for rent for groups of six to 14 riders.
Perhaps the most unique conveyance of beer opened just three years ago in the medieval town of Bruges, Belgium. The city is a Unesco World Heritage site and for the 500-year-old Halve Mann Brewery (or Brewery of the Half Moon), brewing in the historic district had become increasingly difficult. Although the brewery is in the ancient city center, the bottling facility is two miles away. Increased truck traffic through the streets was both expensive and inefficient.
The project faced a number of hurdles along the way. Permission from the multiple layers of government, the feasibility of building a pipeline through the historic district and the expense were all factors holding back the project. The cost was around 4 million euros (about $4.5 million), but through a crowdsourcing fund drive, more than 500 people contributed to the campaign with the promise of free beer for life (a maximum gift would earn one bottle of beer a day for the rest of their life).
The pipeline went into operation in September 2016, carrying 1,000 gallons of beer an hour, running 24 hours a day. The pipeline is underneath the cobblestone streets and sidewalks the entire way, with the exception of one window in the sidewalk, about half way along the pipe, allowing tourists to witness the beer flowing between the brewery and bottling facility.
