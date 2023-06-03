Q: About six years ago, I had three storm doors installed on my home. At the time the exterior doors were fine, so I just did storm doors and chose solid wood core aluminum clad storm doors.
One of the doors absorbed moisture so the frame on the bottom swelled so now it won’t close properly and looks like heck. The front storm door got caught by the wind and blew it open and off the frame also ruining the jamb on the exterior front door so now the door leaks air. I have taped and sealed it up so it’s not usable, but it’s now sucking air out of our house. The third storm is doing OK and is somewhat protected by a porch, and this is our primary door that we use. We plan on replacing our front door and the two screen doors. What do you recommend for storm doors? Chris, a regular homeowner
A: Yes, wood core storm doors can be sturdy, but if the seams are penetrated by moisture the wood will swell and become a big problem. They do make a steel-clad storm door that is very durable to the elements, but it is only as strong as the screws holding its frame to the existing brick molding or trim. Also, the opener closer chain and piston are also only as strong as the screws holding them.
Aluminum clad insulated storm doors are durable and long-lasting but again have vulnerable features, like how they are attached to the framework. All wood storm doors are very stylish, but over time they will sag and need regular adjustments to keep them operational. Storm doors do provide protection to the elements of the exterior door but can also cause problems if exposure to the wind and sun is not considered.
Often homeowners elect to simply install a high-quality exterior door and omit the storm door, but lots of homeowners want the option to open the exterior door and use the storm window/screen for ventilation or to see through it.
There are many options, and each application has different scenarios. Aluminum clad, insulated storms are generally the most common, but replacement every hand full of years, is not out of the norm.
