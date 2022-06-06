Here's an idea: The government should force men to be fathers to their children.
As we prepare to perhaps enter a post-Roe world where any woman who becomes pregnant is compelled to become a mother (or, at least so long until she gives her child up to someone else) and as we've recently heard following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that fatherlessness is apparently a root cause of mass shootings, this seems like the only sensible solution.
And I'm not talking child support and visits every other weekend. I'm talking full-time, 24/7 parenting. You know, like single mothers have to do when their baby's dad skips town and shirks his responsibilities.
We don't have to compel that people be married, but we do need to force Mom and Dad to live together, regardless of the circumstances or their relationship. For the good of the child and for the good of society so that kid won't grow up some day to shoot up a school.
Better clear off your calendar, Dad-to-be, because you now better be at every pre-natal doctor visit, as well as in the room when Mom is giving birth. And, be ready to fork over payment to cover that.
Got multiple children with different women? Better clear out the spare bedroom, bro, because they're all moving in with you now. Gotta be there for all your kids and their moms.
Now, there are a few slight issues with this plan.
Couples who don't have a good relationship, up to and including those who are abusive? Well, they'll just have to learn to get along. The power of a two-parent household is more powerful than the detriment of growing up in an abusive two-parent household.
What about rape and molest cases? Well, again, unfortunate, but if some predator impregnates a pre-teen girl, that child is still going to need a father. I guess if it's too distasteful for that girl to live with her assaulter, she can find another middle school boy who will love her 4-eva, one ready to step up and take on the role of father to her child.
But perhaps the biggest problem, what about fathers in prison? If there's one thing America is No. 1 for beside gun ownership per-capita and mass shootings, it's incarcerating our own citizens. We can't let criminals out to be parents, so the most reasonable solution is we're going to have to move Mom and baby into the prison with Dad, so that he can be there and makes sure junior gets a good upbringing.
If men find this forced parenthood unpleasant and try to shirk their duties, well, we already have two felony criminal charges — nonsupport of a dependent child or neglect of a dependent — both of which can be used to immediately punish any dude who isn't there for his kid. And if they get convicted and end up in jail or prison, as stated above, we can just move Mom and kid into the lockup with them.
All of this will ensure fairness in parenting, will ensure that babies are well supported and cared for after birth, and also ensure that no child ever grows up to become a mass shooter again.
We won't need to do anything to try to keep firearms out of the hands of teenagers, because no one who has ever had two parents growing up has ever used an assault rifle to shoot up a public place...
OK, I've had my fun. Now time for the serious part of the column.
Yes, stable two-parent relationships are shown to be the best conditions in which to raise a kid.
That being said, the recent new talking point that fatherless kids are somehow a root cause of mass shootings seems to be pretty imaginative, not to mention pretty insulting to the single mothers out there who take on the Herculean task of raising one (or many) kids on their own with little to no support from deadbeat fathers who often suffer little to no consequences if they aren't involved at all.
I've known single moms who have more headaches because their ex has to remain involved as a term of ongoing child support agreements, even when the scope of that involvement could be summed up as "barely there."
The sad truth is that some kids are probably better off not being involved with their biological father for a variety of reasons. Or, at least, better off not being stuck in a house with two people who are going to create a negative atmosphere for the backdrop of their development.
The notion that not only this is one of the leading factors in mass shootings or the notion that somehow we can fix that instead of fixing much other easier-to-fix issues like, say, don't let 18-year-olds buy and possess two assault rifles, is a smokescreen.
The 1950s-era nostalgia for rows of two-parent households isn't even genuine, as it covers up the very real situation that the dynamic between Mom, Dad and the kids were, in probably more cases than we'd care to admit, less "Leave It to Beaver" and more "Mad Men" or worse.
Stable, loving parentage is a solid goal and one society should encourage, as often as it is reasonable and positive. But how are you actually going to move the needle on that?
And how are you supposed to do that in a manner timely enough for it to be a workable solution to gun violence?
Feel like a cop out to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.