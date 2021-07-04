Q. Our house is about 35 years old, and the original deck has 5/4 treated decking on it. We have taken care of it and pressure washed and resealed it several times now over the years. It is again looking worn, and I would like to replace it with a composite decking. The substructure looks and feels fine. Is it possible to remove the old decking and install new decking on the existing deck joists? — Dave in Angola
A. Yes, it is possible to replace just the decking on an existing deck and it would save you thousands of dollars of the cost of complete replacement.
I recommend that you first thoroughly inspect your existing substructure to make sure you know what must be repaired or reworked. Often the existing hand railing will also need to be removed, but sometimes just the spindles need removed.
Check all hangers and bolted together structural members of the substructure before removing the old decking.
With the decking removed, now you can really see what needs fixed and what should be upgraded.
I recommend 16” on center spacing for the floor joists. If you plan to install composite decking on a diagonal or angle run the spacing needs to be 12”.
If you are planning on having a picture frame or perimeter decking board or are planning on a dividing deck board so that there are no exposed deck board ends or butt joints, these areas will need added joists.
Be sure there are no joists that need jacked up, trimmed or adjusted and that the structure is ready to withstand another 40 years.
Be sure to cover the old joists with joist protection tape, and cover the old nail holes and protect the joists. Now you can lay new composite decking and install new handrails.
