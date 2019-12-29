KENDALLVILLE — Readers profess to want to read the "good news."
But what people say they want and what they actually read are two very different things.
Taking a look back KPC Media Group's most-read stories of 2019 shows that readers most often consume the "bad" news — crime, crashes and other tragedies — which make up most of this year's most popular list.
It's not all doom and gloom, however, as a few other neutral newsy stories and heart-warming features peeked into 2019's Top 19 stories.
So, without further ado, here's a look back at the most-read stories on kpcnews.com:
1. 6 arrested following Avilla search warrant (The News Sun) — 20,284 pageviews
AVILLA — An arrest warrant served on an Avilla residence Nov. 6 led to the arrest of six people, including three who face felony meth dealing/manufacturing charges.
The arrest warrant was executed by Avilla police at 404 Ley St.
Two of the suspects were charged with Level 2 felony charges of dealing meth, another had a Level 3 felony, and three others were swept up on more minor drug charges.
2. Angola teen jailed for incest (The Herald Republican) — 19,580
ANGOLA — An Angola teen was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two Level 5 felony counts of incest.
A Level 5 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence. According to Indiana code, a person eighteen 18 years old or older who engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct with a biological relative commits incest.
Slade Curtis, 18, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, was arrested on a warrant following a police investigation that started in May.
3. 6 arrested on drug charges (The News Sun) — 17,903 pageviews
(You may think you're seeing double, but this story was a different drug sweep than the No. 1 story)
LIGONIER — A yearlong drug investigation culminated with six people being arrested after police served search warrants on two locations within Ligonier shortly before sunup July 8.
The Indiana State Police SWAT Team served the first warrant at approximately 5:30 a.m. at 1015 Third St., then left in its armored vehicle to serve the second warrant at 407 Lincolnway West.
Pedro Macias, 45, and Tony J. Skaggs, 28, were both booked on Level 3 felony drug charges among others. Four other people who were present at one of the homes were also booked on minor counts.
4. Carotidynia could be causing neck pain (Column) — 15,776 pageviews
(Chalk one up to Google search results, as this Dr. Terry Gaff column from March 2008 must be a top search result for people with neck pain.)
"The medical literature states that carotidynia is a common neck pain syndrome first described by Temple Fay in 1927. The pain is typically dull, throbbing, continuous, and localized over the area high in the front of the neck where you can feel your pulse in the carotid artery. The pain may radiate to the jaw, cheek, eye, or ear on the same side.
Symptoms are frequently made worse by swallowing, chewing, and moving the head to the opposite side. The main physical sign is tenderness when the carotid artery is pressed. Sometimes, there is prominence or throbbing of the carotid pulse. Although several serious conditions should be excluded, most cases are not dangerous.
Severity varies from mild to agonizing. A history of migraine headaches may be present. In other cases, a history of previous sore throat, upper respiratory infection, oral conditions, or recent dental procedures is reported. Anxiety or fear of cancer is often present."
5. Gallops truck stop opens in Kendallville (The News Sun) — 15,419 pageviews
KENDALLVILLE — Ask owner Harpreet “Monte” Singh about the nearly three years its taken to develop and build the new Gallops truck stop and he simply states it’s been “an adventure.”
The project was first announced locally in January 2017 but as of Nov. 20, the new castle-themed truck stop at the southwest corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 is officially open for business.
But call it Phase 1, maybe, because there’s still a lot more to come.
Singh, city leaders, the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and local business representatives gathered to celebrate the Gallops opening with a ribbon cutting.
6. Missing Kendallville man's body located (The News Sun) — 13,251 pageviews
KENDALLVILLE — The body of a man who was reported missing Feb. 14 was discovered March 14 in a swampy area in the vicinity of where he had last been seen, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
John Slone Jr., 42, had last been seen Feb. 6 behind a residence in the 2300 block of Mapes Road.
Noble County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Ewell said the body was located in an area that had been searched previously, but at the time the ground had been snow- and ice-covered.
7. 20-year mystery of unidentified body solved (The Herald Republican) — 13,089 pageviews
ANGOLA — When Jessica Gallegos started receiving messages from a Chris Emerick in Angola, Indiana, she thought it was some sort of a scam, so she didn’t return the calls from the detective from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
But Emerick would not let up. After his phone messages went unreturned, Emerick turned to Facebook and found Gallegos, who lives in Colorado, and he messaged her. Emerick wanted to tell her that he thought he found her mother, whose body had been found in rural Angola in 1999.
Finally, after nearly 20 years, Gallegos found her mother, Tina Len Cabanaw — whose body was discovered in a field in rural Angola — thanks in large part to the police work of Emerick, with the support of Steuben County Coroner Bill Harter, the Steuben County Council and two sheriff’s administrations, Tim Troyer and R.J. Robinson.
8. Police seek help in locating missing woman (The News Sun) — 13,051 pageviews
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County police are asking for the public help in locating a rural Kendallville woman who has been missing nearly two weeks.
Renee D. Gerber, 38, is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Gerber’s mother, Christine Slone, reported Gerber missing on Sept. 23. Slone said she had not heard from her daughter since Sept. 20, which is out of the ordinary for her.
She was found shortly after the public call went out, located safe in New Haven.
9. 3 adults charged with neglect (The News Sun) — 12,892 pageviews
ALBION — Three adults were formally charged with neglect of a dependent after five children younger than the age of 8 were removed from a home in Wolcottville on Feb. 28.
The youngest of the alleged victims, a 3-month-old, was treated in the Parkview Noble Hospital Emergency Room for being “extremely dehydrated and emaciated (and) extremely malnourished,” according to court documents filed in the case.
Because of the severe dehydration, emergency personnel had a difficult time starting an IV on the 3-month-old. Eventually, a hole had to be drilled into the child’s leg bone to place an intravenous line, the court filings said.
The home had no running water, no proper bathroom and no food, according to court documents. There were two small mattresses in an upstairs room, The mattresses were “surrounded by trash, feces and dirty diapers.”
10. Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing (The News Sun) — 12,262 pageviews
LAGRANGE — An injured horse that was seized by authorities from a LaGrange County farm is said to be recovering at the Indiana Horse Rescue farm, and that man who owned that animal will likely face at least one charge of animal neglect, LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said Oct. 3.
Campos said he is wrapping up his preliminary investigation of a horse found at a farm owned in part by Larry Myers of Shipshewana. The farm is located at 3455 N. S.R. 9, about halfway between LaGrange and Howe.
The injured animal was being treated for leg and chest wounds at the Indiana Horse Rescue farm in Frankfort. According to Cathryn Caldwell, director and president of Indiana Horse Rescue, the horse is thought to be about 13 years old and was suffering from deep lacerations to both of its front legs and a puncture wounds to its chest. She estimated that the wounds were at least a month old when the animal arrived at the horse rescue farm.
The horse ended up dying at the rescue about a month later due to complications from its wounds.
11. WN teacher hit on bike (The News Sun) — 11,600 pageviews
Longtime West Noble teacher and cross country/track coach Chuck Schlemmer was hit by a U-Haul truck while cycling on Aug. 16, later dying from his injuries.
12. Three dead after car rolls into river (The News Sun) — 11,546 pageviews
After sliding off an icy road and into the Elkhart River near Ligonier Feb. 11, JJ Reyes, 50, and his two daughters Zulia Reyes 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13, died in the submerged vehicle.
13. 16-year-old charged in murder of Linton man (AP wire) — 11,462 pageviews
(From 2003) Melissa C. Zitterman was charged in Greene County Circuit Court with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 51-year-old Ronald M. Tomich of Linton.
14. Officers recover body of missing wakesurfer (The Herald Republican) — 11,405 pageviews
After two full days of searching, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers recovered the body of a wakesurfer, John I. Adams, 20, of Lake Forest, Illinois, after he went underwater and never resurfaced at Clear Lake.
15. Garrett fire claims two lives (The Garrett Clipper) — 11,195 pageviews
Two people died in a fire in downtown Garrett early Feb. 11, and a third person was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries. The victims were ID'd as Bill Lawson, 64, and Wanda Lawson, 56.
16. Domestic issue at core of 3 deaths (AP Wire) — 10,482 pageviews
(From 2003) Police responded to a suspected double-murder and suicide at a burning house in Fort Wayne on in July 2003.
17. Suspects identified from home security camera footage (The Herald Republican) — 10,280 pageviews
Police arrested LaGrange resident Vincent Chilcote and three accomplices who allegedly burglarized an Angola home in June after a home camera recorded the foursome and their truck.
18. Kendallville motorcyclist killed in crash (The News Sun) — 10,000 pageviews
Christopher Myers, 34, died in a motorcycle vs. Jeep accident that occurred behind Orchard Pointe in Kendallville Sept. 9.
19. Carroll grad makes it to top seven on "MasterChef" (The Northwest News) — 9,959 pageviews
Carroll High School graduate Micah Yaroch advanced toward the finals in the FOX cooking show, but was ultimately eliminated before winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.