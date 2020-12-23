“The best gifts come from the heart, not the store.”
— Sarah Dessen
As we welcome the holiday season, the question always seems to be, “What gifts do you want for Christmas?”
Our Christmas list changes as we age. As a kid, I was happy when I got a Roy Rogers outfit, a holster and cap guns to match. In seventh grade, I graduated to a candy apple red three-speed bike. In high school, I got my first stereo turntable along with albums by Elton John and John Denver. I was happy as a lark! In college, just like most kids today, the only thing on my Christmas wish list was clothes and money!
Now that I am a grandpa, my Christmas list has changed.
This quote says it all: “The best gifts come from the heart, not the store.”
Now I cherish simple things. I cherish the time I spend with family, especially during this pandemic. That is the best gift of all. I cherish the turkey dinner with pumpkin pie that my wife made for the occasion. I am thankful for the handmade card of Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer that my first-grade granddaughter drew in class, especially for me. I think it is a gift to watch my grandson open his latest box of Lego and ask me if I can sit on the floor and help him put it together.
I have decided that I have become my father. When I was young, he would open a pair of socks, or a flannel shirt, and act like he was thrilled to death to have received it. My material needs are few. Each year, I enjoy getting an updated picture of my kids and their families to post on my wall. Every year the grandkids seem to grow like weeds. Some are now taller than me, and soon they will be off to college.
Christmas is a great time of year. Everyone looks forward to opening gifts from under the tree. As you get older you will remember all the Christmases past and realize that the greatest gift was not what was under the tree but the time spent with family, some of whom are no longer with us. Memories of Christmas with family will be a gift that stays with us forever.
