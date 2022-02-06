George O. Witwer had a major impact on the lives of many people who worked for him at KPC Media Group Inc. I was one of them.
Publisher emeritus of KPC and principal owner since 1969, he died Jan. 20, at his home in Key West, Florida. He was 92.
I already had high respect for George as a community leader when I joined The News Sun in the sports department while in high school. When I got drafted into the U.S. Army in May 1972, he gave me a going-away present and wished me well.
Two years later, upon my discharge, he welcomed me back. He invited me into his office and we discussed my new role in the editorial department. He offered me one of his cigars. I walked out of his office smoking it. The other editorial department staff members knew immediately I was part of the team. None of them had ever left George’s office smoking one of his prized cigars.
I married George’s oldest daughter, Grace, in 1977. (We were classmates at East Noble and our first date was our senior prom 50 years ago). I worked at KPC my whole career. What I admired most about George was his intelligence, drive and commitment to community journalism — locally-oriented, professional news coverage.
George gave me some needed assistance with covering the biggest local story of my career — the tragic killing of Avilla Town Marshal William D. Miner on May 28, 1983. I was the first reporter on the scene of the slaying and wrote page one stories about it. I was covering the emotional funeral at Calvary United Methodist Church, Avilla, when a sheriff’s deputy came up to me while standing near the open casket and told me a suspect in the slaying had just been arrested.
George heard about the arrest and drove to Avilla with his Nikon camera in hand. He took quality photographs of the flag-drapped casket and widow leaving the church, which we published in the next day’s edition.
“I am one of many young journalists with no experience who were given a chance by George,” said Jim Kroemer, who had a long career as a newspaperman. “As much as I appreciate all he did for me professionally, I valued his friendship over more than 50 years even more.”
Kroemer, who is retired and living with his wife, Karen, at Lake Wawasee, got his start at The News Sun in May 1968. He left for Champaign, Illinois, in October 1969, and returned in January 1972 when Witwer bought The Star in Auburn. He was named chief operating officer of KPC in 1979. His tenure at KPC ended in February 2001 after nearly five years as chief executive officer.
“George mentored so many journalists, such as Jim Phillips, Bill Gisel, Dave Kurtz, Jill Allread, you, and countless others,” Kroemer said. “Phillips, who went on to have a career with The Associated Press, told me once that George said to him ‘I’ll teach you everything I know and when you can write a better 30-point headline than me, I’ll help you find a better job.”’
After Phillips retired from the AP, Witwer hired him back for a short stint to train some young KPC reporters.
One of Kroemer’s fondest memories about Witwer was when he offered a helping hand to a black businessman in Fort Wayne.
“Ed Smith, a black attorney from Fort Wayne, wanted to start a weekly in Fort Wayne focused on the African-American community. But he couldn’t find a printer willing to print it or extend credit. Not only did George agree to take it on and extend credit, he provided invaluable advice on content and production because Mr. Smith had no previous publishing experience,” Kroemer said.
“We printed the paper for many years at KPC and Ed always paid in full. He told me several times how much he appreciated George.”
Kendallville native Dave Kurtz, who started full-time at KPC in 1974, ended his full-time career as the longtime editor of The Star in Auburn, in 2021.
“I had just joined the staff at KPC full-time when George assigned me to cover a major lawsuit involving an important Kendallville organization,” said Kurtz. “The organization’s director probably should have declined to comment, but he knew George personally and agreed to an interview.
“During the interview, I challenged some of the explanations he offered in his organization’s defense. By the time I returned to the office, he already had called George to complain about my questions. George said he described me as ‘dangerously ambitious.”’
“I expected that George would trust his acquaintance over his new reporter, but George brushed off the criticism and, earning my everlasting respect, he published my story about the very significant case,” Kurtz said.
“Many newspaper publishers are fussy about the appearance of their workplaces. Reporters have told me about working at other papers where they were expected to have their desktops completely empty when they went home each night,” he said.
“That never worked for me,” Kurtz said. “I needed to leave important tasks on my desktop so they would nag me until I finished them. Often, the work pile overflowed to the floor around my desk.
“When George would visit the news department, I always apologized for the mess. George would shrug, smile and say, ‘It looks like a newsroom to me.’”
John Peirce of Fort Wayne, who served as managing editor of The News Sun in the late 1970s, also got his start in journalism at KPC.
“George and Joyce Smith hired me as a free-lance writer just out of college,” Peirce said. “Then I became sports editor at The Star in Auburn. Later I was promoted as managing editor of The News Sun.
“In many ways my jobs at both papers are still my favorites,” Peirce said. “George told me one of the reasons for promoting me at The News Sun was that I had the ability to be both respected and loved by others. Another was that I had the ability to hold two seemingly contradictory perspectives in my mind at the same time and make sense of them. Sometimes it requires another person to see positive qualities in you that you do not perceive yourself to have. I held fast to what he saw in me for nearly half a century.”
Richard Stoltz, who, like me, became a son-in-law to George Witwer (marrying Sally in 1979) shared these memories:
“I came to KPC in 1977 after college where I was an American Studies major. I never took a journalism class, nor worked on a student newspaper. George said he preferred to train people with my background to hiring journalism school grads. He didn’t waste any time. Until I found an apartment in Kendallville, I stayed with George and Lee. The evening of my first day there, George sat me down with a sturdy Royal typewriter and a copy of an article from that day’s News Sun. I think it was about a fatal accident involving a car-train collision. He instructed me to rewrite it, and gave me only a few minutes to do the job. That was my crash course (pardon the pun) in intro to news (re)writing. It was nerve-wracking with him occasionally looking over my shoulder, but I seemed to have passed the test!
“George would continue to teach me by critiquing published articles. These were lessons not only about news writing, but on what angles were of greatest interest to News Sun readers, and not to me. Those lessons served me well throughout my 40-plus-year writing career, even as the topics and audiences changed. George saved me the expense of getting a master’s degree in journalism. That was a great gift,” Stolz said.
“At the age of 19, I was hired in 1972 to work in the mailroom of KPC,” said Ron Ensley, who enjoyed a successful career in newspaper management.
“George and his staff allowed me to work around my college schedule for three years, while I finished college,” Ensley said. “During those years I advanced through the circulation department. Upon graduation, George provided me several opportunities over the next 22 years, reaching the level of Advertising/Marketing director for KPC. After 25 years with KPC, I was recruited to become publisher of the Owatonna People’s Press in Minnesota, owned by Huckle Publishing Inc.”
Ensley, who eventually became vice president of the company, said “I owe George a lot of gratitude for giving me not only opportunities to gain experience in my newspaper career, but he also showed me that through hard work and dedication, you can accomplish your goals.”
Donna Scanlon, now chief financial officer for Lutheran Homes Inc., Fort Wayne, worked for 22 years at KPC.
“George Witwer had a significant influence on who I am today,” Scanlon said. “I started at KPC right out of high school as a part-time data entry clerk. Over the next 10 years I advanced through different positions with the organization. I took college courses at night, with most of the tuition paid for by the newspaper. I received two college degrees and became a certified public accountant due to the support I received from George and KPC.
“I left KPC for seven years to become the controller for two large manufacturing companies,” Scanlon said. “George personally called me and asked me to come back to KPC as the chief financial officer. I did not hesitate. I loved the family involvement of the organization and the commitment that George had to making it successful.
“Over the next 12 years as CFO at KPC, I grew even closer to George and I have fond memories of spending time with him and his wife, Lee, in Key West. Those who knew him like me lost a very kind and caring person.”
The Witwer family is planning memorial services on Saturday, April 23, in Key West and Saturday, April 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, Kendallville. More memories will be shared about this remarkable man.
Terry G. Housholder is the retired president and publisher of KPC Media Group Inc.
