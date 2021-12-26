As the very difficult year 2021 draws to a close, I looked back at the last few columns I wrote during 2020.
Given our present concerns about the omicron variant and vaccine booster shots, I find that I was overly optimistic a year ago. I thought the then new vaccines would literally be the Godsend that would get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those of us in public health were in the process of planning and executing mass vaccination clinics where we were able to give hundreds of doses of vaccine daily as the supply was rationed out by the Indiana State Department of Health and the federal government.
Locally, we had the help of hundreds of volunteers and staff who were the heroes of our story.
However, when the mid-year came, a problem developed that I initially could not believe. I simply could not believe that when vaccine was free and abundantly available, we would not be able to convince more than half of the people we serve to get vaccinated.
For nearly six months, we had a full schedule of people who wanted and received vaccinations greedily. In fact, we did not throw away a dose, even if we needed to call in people on a waiting list or family and friends. Sometimes, we would wait an extra hour after the clinic schedule to give the last drop of vaccine out of the final vial of the day.
As we began sending volunteers home early because so few people were signing up to receive vaccination, I finally was forced to admit my error. Not everyone would believe that we had their best interest in mind.
More that half of the people who we were trying to help did not trust us to do the right thing for them.
It all came down to that one word, trust.
In January, I will be retiring from my position as Noble County health officer. Thereafter, I will have little or no input regarding public health beyond writing this column.
Since I have some sources that I trust for reliable health care information, I will share a few of them with you in the hope that you will find them as trustworthy as I do.
First, the Deputy Indiana State Health Commissioner and State Epidemiologist Pam Pontones has consistently provided information that is both timely and reliable. She and the Indiana State Department of Health staff give weekly live webinars for local health departments that are filled with vital and up to date information. In spite of working for the government, she is not political and has been a beacon of light during this pandemic.
On a more general level, the bulletins and updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as those from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) help to provide useful guidelines and information. However, their national nature seems to make them prone to a “one size fits all” approach to the pandemic that does not always fit well locally. Nevertheless, their websites are readily available, reliable and searchable.
Unfortunately, some of the sources I have relied upon for other medical topics, like the Mayo Clinic, have not been very useful regarding the pandemic. They are more helpful with medical principles and practices rather than situational aspects of the pandemic.
If you like to listen to podcasts, one stands out as educational and sometimes even entertaining. It is called TWIV, which stands for “This Week in Virology.” It had a relatively minor audience until the COVID-19 pandemic came along to focus so much attention on viruses and what might be done about them.
The host Vincent Racaniello is a respected virologist. He is joined by other scientists with expertise in virology and immunology who get deeply into those sciences. But if you do not want to get too deep into the science, you might limit your listening to the half hour weekly TWIV visit with New York-based Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Daniel Griffin, who covers the current clinical aspects of the pandemic.
As we all look forward to 2022, we need to count our blessings and hope the vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and antiviral medicines will help us to get back to a more normal life allowing close contact with family and friends. But for now, when indoors, try to stay two arm lengths apart, wear a mask properly over nose and mouth, choose well-ventilated areas when possible, and keep your hands clean.
Let’s all do our part to have a safe and Happy New Year.
