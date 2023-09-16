Q: We had a house built a year ago and everything basically went well. It took a little longer than we had anticipated, but we were patient.
Now we have lived in the house for a few months, I have noticed that several of the interior doors either won’t stay closed without being latched, or if we want to crack the door a little, the door won’t stay. It wants to swing open.
We have a granddaughter that comes and stays a couple of days a week and when she goes down for a nap, I want to leave the door slightly open a few inches. I can’t put anything behind it because I must reach around it, then push it open — you see where I’m going. Is there something easy I can do to fix this problem? Kathy
A: No, there is not an easy fix besides making some adjustments to the hinges. Doors that are installed properly should be able to stay stable if the door is left slightly or mostly open.
Sometimes air circulation will affect the doors causing them to swing open or closed, but rarely is there enough air flow to cause this. Sometimes if the wall is not plumb, a carpenter will set the door flush with the drywall and assure that there are equal margins around the door and nail it in place without making sure the jamb is plumb. This tilt will cause the door to fall open or closed. Sometimes a trim carpenter will blame the framer for a wall that is out of plumb, and say that the casing will stick away from the drywall or that the jamb would need to get added onto, to properly install the trim.
The bottom line is the door has got to stay where you put it and yes, the wall being plumb is very important to having a door operate properly. Sometimes, a trim carpenter will score the drywall at the edge of the casing trim and peal the paper off, basically recessing the trim into the drywall just a hair, to allow the trim to lay flat onto the door jamb. If the trim is not lying flat, it is very difficult to get a good, mitered corner.
