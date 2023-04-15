In case you missed it, a Hero Walk was held on Wednesday, April 12, at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. That event included a proclamation from Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The main event included dozens of young children and quite a few local heroes from the Indiana State Police, Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and others. Our heroes led the children on a walk around the Community Learning Center to “plant” pinwheels, which are a symbol of the carefree, fun life children are supposed to live.
For Child Abuse Prevention Month, Thrive by 5 has teamed up with SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) to share exactly how abuse can affect even the youngest of children. Some may think that children who are abused as an infant or toddler (or witnessed the abuse of a parent) will be fine…they won’t remember what happened. Research has shown that’s not true.
When do people develop resiliency? According to Stacey Gagnon, founder of Lost Sparrows, it is the time that they are in utero up until age 2. During this time, implicit memories are lodged in the brain, and even these repressed memories can create adverse behaviors in adults. When babies form attachments — when they are soothed if they are fussy or cuddled when they are lonely — that innately tells them “I am loved. I am worthy,” said Gagnon. Gagnon’s organization works to empower and equip families, caregivers and communities to love, nurture, and protect vulnerable children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood. ACEs can include violence, abuse, and growing up in a family with mental health or substance use problems. Toxic stress from ACEs can change brain development and affect how the body responds to stress. ACEs are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance misuse in adulthood. However, these Adverse Childhood Experiences can be prevented.
WARNING: The complete list of ACE questions is listed below, but it can be triggering or difficult to read. Please skip these if you think the situations might be uncomfortable for you. If you continue, a high ACE score is considered 4 and above out of 10. If you’ve experienced at least four out of the ten Adverse Childhood Experiences listed, then you are at risk.
• Did a parent or other adult in the household often or very often… a) Swear at you, insult you, put you down, or humiliate you? or b) Act in a way that made you afraid that you might be physically hurt?
• Did a parent or other adult in the household often or very often… a) Push, grab, slap, or throw something at you? or b) Ever hit you so hard that you had marks or were injured?
• Did an adult or person at least 5 years older than you ever… a) Touch or fondle you or have you touch their body in a sexual way? or b) Attempt or actually have oral, anal, or vaginal intercourse with you?
• Did you often or very often feel that … a) No one in your family loved you or thought you were important or special? or b) Your family didn’t look out for each other, feel close to each other, or support each other?
• Did you often or very often feel that … a) You didn’t have enough to eat, had to wear dirty clothes, and had no one to protect you? or b) Your parents were too drunk or high to take care of you or take you to the doctor if you needed it?
• Were your parents ever separated or divorced?
• Was your parent/caregiver: a) Often or very often pushed, grabbed, slapped or had something thrown at him/her? or b) Sometimes, often, or very often kicked, bitten, hit with a fist, or hit with something hard? or c) Ever repeatedly hit over at least a few minutes or threatened with a gun or knife?
• Did you live with anyone who was a problem drinker or alcoholic, or who used street drugs?
• Was a household member depressed or mentally ill, or did a household member attempt suicide?
• Did a household member go to prison?
If you read the questions and tallied your own ACE score, how did you do? If you could claim four or more of those situations happened to you as a child, then think about how they may have affected you into your adult years.
We know that the ages of 0-5 are critical to a child’s healthy development. Millions of neural pathways are created every minute. Very young children who experience these ACEs — trauma before age 2 — can actually have their neural networks restructured, said Gagnon. She says the brain can always learn, change and form new pathways. So, if caught early, the effects can potentially be reversed.
But how can we work to prevent children from experiencing these difficult situations to begin with? The CDC has some ideas and Thrive by 5 can help.
In the CDC document “Preventing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), it indicates “research suggests that access to affordable, high-quality childcare can buffer against a lower quality home environment and reduce child behavior problems, parental stress and depression, and rates of child abuse and neglect. Difficulties finding quality childcare, for instance, have been linked to self-reported child neglect among mothers with substance use problems. Access to affordable, high-quality childcare may also reduce child abuse deaths associated with having to leave children at home in the care of unrelated adults.”
The report goes on to state that “children enrolled in preschool enrichment programs that actively involve and support parents have better math, language, and social skills as they enter school; require less special education services as they grow older; are less likely to be held back a grade in school; are more likely to graduate high school and attend college; and are more likely to be employed and have higher earnings as adults.”
We know how important quality early learning opportunities are to a child’s development. But the fact that the CDC shows they can help children overcome — or even prevent child abuse and neglect? Wow.
So we’ve got some work to do. The good news is there are a lot of opportunities to increase the capacity, quality and affordability of child care and early learning in our community. If you would like to learn more about Thrive by 5, an early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble Counties, contact coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.