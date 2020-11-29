Q. I am planning on doing some remodeling to our house of 15 years. I work as a salesman but can be handy when I must. We want to replace the front door of our house and remodel the foyer and outside porch entrance. When I measure, it is 36”x80,” the door itself, the rough opening is larger by 2”. My question is the jamb thickness typically is for a 2”x4” or 2”x6” framed wall and the bottom of my wall is thicker because there is layer block instead of wood framing. Which size wall thickness jamb should I buy? — Paul
A. It’s unusual to have a change in wall thickness right at the front door. Most of the time block or poured concrete is on the bottom part of the wall, like going into a lower level or out of garage. Usually the block or concrete is covered with wood framing and then drywalled like the interior of the wall.
This change in thickness usually results in a ledge or sill running horizontally on the interior. This does cause a challenge for an in-swing door installation because the door can only swing in until it swings into expanded wall thickness. If the door is set in line with the wall framing the door hinge is in the thickness of the block part and won’t swing all the way open unless the thicker wall portion is further back.
Typically, the thick wall doesn’t start for 3 or 4” on both sides of the door to give room to trim the door both on the inside and outside; then there is room for the door to open further; if there is an interior wall that the door folds against, then it works fine.
Keep in mind that when changing your door, with these different materials coming together around your front door framing, there is a high chance of lack of insulation and extra attention should be spent on air sealing to prevent heating and cooling loss.
