"For a modern disease to be related to an old fashioned food is one of the most ludicrous things I have ever heard in my life," said Thomas Latimer Cleave (1906-1983), a British surgeon captain who researched the negative health effects of consuming refined carbohydrates such as sugar and white flour.
My son-in-law Simon Dankel, Ph.D., shared that quote with me to express how ridiculous it is for some people to think that old fashioned food created modern diseases. Old fashioned full-fat dairy, meat, nuts and seeds, whole eggs, avocado, and olive and coconut oils are good for you.
Fats — healthy fats — should not be avoided.
Sugar, white flour and processed foods like pastries, potato chips and French fries — which contain unhealthy fats — should be avoided.
Simon is a diabetes and obesity researcher with the University of Bergen.
Whenever I am able to spend time with him — such as our trip to Norway last month — I ask for updates on his research.
Currently he is seeking to determine if “old fashioned” low carbohydrate fat rich foods can help reverse type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
The 15-month study he is directing involves five countries and 700 people. Researchers want to determine whether, through high quality nutrition, people with type 2 diabetes can stop medication and permanently avoid the disease.
A dietitian and a psychologist is assigned to work with each patient and the patient’s family because this type of research requires an interdisciplinary team.
Simon, the principle investigator and research coordinator, said they are developing an app to plan menus, recipes and shopping lists in coordination with food stores.
A second study Simon is working on is based on the hypothesis that health treatments and medications respond differently when people are on a low carbohydrate diet.
The impact of various medications vary according to diet and genetics, he said. Initial testing on rats shows, for example, differences in liver metabolism.
“Some medications or specific nutrients can increase the liver’s ability to get rid of fat,” he said. "A low carbohydrate diet makes the medication or nutrient more effective. Combined with a high carbohydrate diet, the treatment can sometimes not have the same positive effect, he said.
Research has already shown that people on a low carbohydrate diet can greatly reduce the amount of insulin medication needed to control blood sugar.
Worth repeating is what he told me during the summer of 2018, when we were together. “My principle,” he said, “is that if you change food by modern processing methods you don’t know how it affects the symbiosis between the gut microflora and our body.
“Leave foods as whole as possible or use traditional types of food processing such as fermentation. If we make changes to the food, we need to make sure that there’s not a negative effect.”
Fermented foods have certain health benefits and milk consumed as a fermented cheese — rather than as a glass of milk — may be more favorable for overall health.
We always eat well when we are with Simon.
A typical breakfast includes eggs — boiled, scrambled or fried — or sometimes an amazing omelette with mushrooms, onions, cheese, etc.
Simon’s breakfasts are most easily described for what they don’t have: no highly processed foods such as packaged cereals, no pastries, no processed juices, no foods with lots of additives.
Dinner is based on whatever fresh meat, fish, poultry, fruits and vegetables are on sale. Favorite fruits and vegetables (in no particular order) are carrots, apples, all types of potatoes, onions, eggplant, kale, turnips, parsnips, shallots, beets, tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, cabbage, avocado, peppers, mushrooms, lemons, garlic, etc.
They try to buy only organic products.
Simon often makes wonderful gravies to pour over everything. He begins by melting two tablespoons of butter and stirring in two tablespoons of flour. Then he adds hot meat stock to obtain the desired consistency. He seasons with salt and pepper, sometimes adding fresh herbs, garlic and/or chili pepper.
His favorite desserts are flan (made with less sugar) or a piece of dark chocolate (at least 85 percent cocoa). Desserts are reserved for a special treat for the family's Sunday dinner.
Lunch is usually leftovers from breakfast or dinner.
Snacks? Not needed when you have meals such as described above because you aren’t hungry between meals.
But, if you wish, foods with few calories and high in water content, such as freshly peeled organic carrots, passed around to everyone, are fun while waiting for dinner.
Less frequent eating may give more total calories but snacking — even if there are fewer total calories — can make the body store more body fat.
For a change of pace, an evening meal, along with good conversation, can be a plate of high fat cheeses with thin slices of whole wheat sourdough bread, some herbal tea and maybe a handful of nuts and a bit of dark chocolate.
