Following my feature last Sunday “History is happening in Eastern Europe,” Fred Wooley — a fellow KPC columnist — emailed me to share his memories of visiting Poland in September 2018. He took his wife Jackie, son Joseph, and daughter-in-law Krista to Krakov for a week. A friend from Fremont who was born in Krakov and lived there until her early 20s was their personal guide.
Jackie’s grandparents were Polish and she always wanted to go to Poland. (Sadly, she passed away six months later from a rare form of Parkinson’s.)
Jackie was in a wheelchair, but that did not hold them back, even on the rough stone streets. Travel in Eastern Europe is challenging for people in wheelchairs and those who are pushing them. They occasionally had to lift Jackie in her wheelchair to enter buildings.
Fred said their most incredible experience was at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, the largest of the Nazis’ concentration camps and extermination centers. More than 1.2 million people lost their lives there.
As it was for us, the day of the Wooleys’ visit was overcast and misty “which fit the mood of such a heavy-hearted area.”
For them, as for us, the parking lot was packed and security was tight.
For them, as for us, the atmosphere was somber and ominous. The rooms were dank.
There were grassy areas but our guide told us that because of the extreme overcrowding during the years the camps were used most of the ground was trampled mud.
Fred especially remembers the cell of Saint Maximillian Kolbe. In February 1941, German authorities shut his monastery down; he and four others were arrested and imprisoned. On May 28, he was transferred to Auschwitz.
Quoting from Wikipedia: “Continuing to act as a priest, Kolbe was subjected to violent harassment, including beatings and lashings ... At the end of July 1941, one prisoner escaped from the camp, prompting SS-Hauptsturmführer Karl Fritzsch, the deputy camp commander, to pick 10 men to be starved to death in an underground bunker to deter further escape attempts. When one of the selected men, Franciszek Gajowniczek, cried out, ‘My wife! My children!’ Kolbe volunteered to take his place.
“According to an eyewitness, who was an assistant janitor at that time, in his prison cell Kolbe led the prisoners in prayer. Each time the guards checked on him, he was standing or kneeling in the middle of the cell and looking calmly at those who entered. After they had been starved and deprived of water for two weeks, only Kolbe remained alive. The guards wanted the bunker emptied, so they gave Kolbe a lethal injection of carbolic acid.”
Seared in my memory is the image from our visit last month — a scene our guide said we must not photograph. We were told to put cameras away and enter the dim room in silence. As my eyes adjusted to the lower lighting, I saw huge mounds of human hair — two tons, 4,000 pounds of human hair, some in beautiful long braids — behind a wall of glass. Remnants of beauty and unspeakable sorrow.
Hair was routinely shorn from prisoners, usually on arrival. The Nazi war machine used human hair to make fabrics and textile products for the car industry, army blankets, socks for U-boat crews and gasket materials, according to information from the Sydney Jewish Museum, which contains a blanket woven in part with human hair
Fred’s letter goes on, “As we moved about the buildings, time moved towards closing and the crowds got noticeably smaller ...
“When it came time to leave ... we made our way to the entrance where I assumed we would then exit, and it was closed, locked! I looked into the windows, and all was dark. No one. The metal detectors, counters were empty. The bins for placing belongings were all stacked up. It was totally empty and dark. I turned around and there was the camp, so we started along the roadway back into camp, looking for another exit ...
“It was so eerie, almost surreal. Here we were, just the five of us, me pushing Jackie down this rough cobblestone road in Auschwitz ... Darkness was not far off ... no overhead lights, just the small, original lights on the fronts of buildings with the numbers of the building ... dim, yellow lights barely illuminating the dark history around them.
“I almost had a feeling of panic ... Our only lights were our phones. Might we have to spend the night alone in this incredible place, a site of some of the worst of human tragedies?
“Finally, after pushing another half-block or so, always looking between buildings for signs or people, I noticed a small arrow on the chain link fence pointing to the left. We went between those buildings, came out on another road, and turned left. We followed the fence and made our way to an inconspicuous exit near the parking lot, not far from the original entrance ...
“This unbelievable site, an official World Heritage Site, seemingly so open and vulnerable (at night) ... Maybe the history there is so awful and haunting, no one would dare sneak in at night ...
“Our ride was waiting for us. He was Polish and only smiled at our story. Either he had heard it before or just wanted to finish his day!”
Visitors walk on a 472-acre graveyard with no tombstones, just ashes of more than 1 million people.
I can’t imagine being there alone, after dark.
