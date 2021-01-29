Ginny and John Sparks took their little 10-pound Schnauzer Pepper with them to visit daughter Katie and her family in Chicago recently. John was playing with their granddaughter Edith, 2, and Pepper was observing. When Edith would run over to try to pet her, Pepper would run away, being tiny and somewhat skittish around toddlers. John explained to Edith that Pepper was a bit of a “scaredy-cat.” Edith looked at him and said, “Grandpa, Pepper can’t be a scaredy-cat. She’s a dog!” — Ginny Sparks of Kendallville
Watching her mother at the computer, Tia, 3, told Courtney where to scroll and what to click on in QuickBooks, the software for accounting. Courtney asked Tia if she is an accountant. Tia counted out loud correctly to 13 and then, after 13, said “eleven teen, 18, 16 ... Yes, I am a countant. I learned it all from ‘Nopoly (Monopoly)!” — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
Here is another story from Courtney. Older brother Luke was cleaning the bathroom sink and toilet bowl, and cleaner was in the potty. Tia walked in and said, “Ewww ... You pee blue ...”
With his sketchbook and pen in hand, Ahmed’s 7-year-old looked at his father and said under his breath, “I’ll draw the wrinkles later.” — Ahmed Abdelmageed of Fort Wayne
My aunt, Violette Sutton, my father’s younger sister, recently returned to me a clipping of a poem I had sent her 44 years ago. The poem, written during the time when I was editor of Ligonier’s Advance-Leader, was about a big snowstorm in December 1977 — a month prior to the great blizzard of 1978. The note Aunt Vi sent with the poem said that with some modifications the poem could be very appropriate for this past year. I am reprinting the poem below, as well as my unsatisfactory attempt at an update.
December 8, 1977
Oh, the weather outside is frightful.
Everything’s white and cold and ice-ful.
Streets pose dangers for all who dare
To leave their homes and skid somewhere.
Already West Noble’s missed days of school,
And parents at home are blowing their cool.
The mothers at work are having a fit
Trying to find people to babysit.
Teachers, some workers rest by the fire,
But road crews and police can’t ever tire.
And little newsboys trudge thru the snow,
Trying to forget it’s 10 below.
Cars are stuck and batteries dead.
Best transportation’s probably a sled.
Even Doc Warren had to call for aid.
Thru snow to phone I saw him wade.
On the radio now all I hear
Are clubs being cancelled far and near.
Ballgames and wrestling — all postponed.
It’s simply not wise to leave our home.
But one cancellation I would love to hear:
“Snow’s been cancelled the rest of the year.”
But that won’t be news for months, I bet.
Heck, winter’s not here — officially — yet!
Update — Any day
Oh, the COVID outside is frightful.
Everything’s unknown or scary or risk-ful.
We hear there is danger for all who dare
To leave their home and show up somewhere.
Many students have missed weeks of school,
And parents at home are blowing their cool.
The parents at work are having a fit
Trying to find people to babysit.
Some people safely stay on their sofa,
But workers with Zoom dare not loaf-a.
And we who wear masks all the while,
Try to remember the look of a smile ...
I couldn’t go any farther ... all I can say is thank goodness for the internet! What if all this had happened in 1977?
