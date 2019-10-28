Lately, I've heard more news buzz about the idea of a universal basic income and whether it could be implemented in the U.S.
The concept is one of the key pillars of the Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who proposes a "Freedom Dividend" of $1,000 per month for every adult in the U.S.
Yang, a Silicon Valley businessman with no prior political experience, is one of the hangers-on at this point in the Democratic field and, even if he were to get elected, I suspect the road to actually implementing his plan would face incredible odds.
Still, in hearing more about it, I've found the concept interesting, albeit with several potential pitfalls along the road.
The basic idea is pretty simple: Every adult 18 years and older would receive a $1,000 per month stipend from the government, to be used however they deem fit.
Yang's plan to pay for the exceptionally costly program would be for the U.S. to implement a value-added tax — a tax that's in place in more than 100 nations worldwide and especially in the European Union — that would tax goods throughout the chain of production instead of our typical methods of taxing via sales tax or income tax.
Some thoughts:
• If you had an extra $1,000 per month, how would that change your life? While I'm sure there are some people already loading up a "Blargh, socialism, moochers always wants everything for free, grump grarr" comment, the money would benefit everyone in some way.
Around here, $1,000 per month would probably pay for rent or a mortgage payment and a car payment. A $200 per month student loan bill is less difficult to swallow. An senior citizen couple getting an extra $2,000 in their account (because each adult gets a stipend) could vastly improve their quality of life.
What I find interesting is that while Yang is a Democratic candidate, a UBI would probably actually benefit red states — or at least red areas — more. An extra $1,000 isn't huge in say, urban Chicago, but an extra $1,000 per month in Kendallville would be a major boost for a lot of people. That's the equivalent of getting a $5.77 per hour raise at your job.
• Would a UBI suppress work wages? The cynical part of me thinks that business would exploit the opportunity to suppress wages and/or further pump up profits.
If your employer pays you $15 per hour, but you're suddenly getting $1,000 from the government, does the employer then really feel obligated to pay $15 per hour? Or ever give you a raise? Instead of paying a person $31,200 annually, why not pay $10 per hour for $20,800 annually, and let the government pick up the rest of the tab?
In an economy where many workers already feel underpaid for the work they do, I wonder whether a UBI would only make that worse.
• How much would this cost? If you estimate 200 million American adults getting $12,000 per year, that's $2.4 trillion the government would have to fund.
The value-added tax Yang has proposed would tax goods along the production chain. For example, an auto parts supplier would pay a tax on the parts they're selling to a producer. That producer would pay a tax on the parts it assembles and sends to an auto plant. The auto producer would pay a tax on the vehicles it ships out to dealer. Then dealers would pay a tax on the vehicles they sell to consumers.
The pro of a value-added tax is that it captures small pieces of revenue from the entire process from materials to final sale, instead of relying on only taxing a corporate income or a final sales tax.
It's kind of confusing, even for me and I'm pretty well versed when it comes to this kind of stuff. But again, I'm skeptical that 1) Congress would ever pass a tax like this because Congress is polarized and paralyzed to the point of irrelevance and 2) That it would raise the money Yang claims.
To make it easier to visualize, I thought about a national sales tax. U.S. consumer spending has averaged around $13 trillion per quarter recently, for $52 trillion annual. If you wanted to raise $2.4 trillion to pay for a UBI, you'd need a federal sales tax of at least 4.6%.
Indiana already has a sale tax of 7%, so you'd be looking at 12% sales tax on every purchase in that kind of scenario. Sales taxes, as a flat tax, are regressive, since a dollar is more valuable to someone poor than rich, so it might degrade some of the purpose of enacting a UBI in the first place.
To close, I don't think Yang's idea would ever reasonably be implemented, even if he were to beat the odds and somehow get elected president. And, with several hurdles immediately apparent, I can't even say I think it's a good idea.
But, as a thought experiment, I still find it to be an interesting idea. And I'm always intrigued by unique, interesting ideas that make me think deeply.
Thinking deeply, even just for fun, is something I think American politics could use a lot more of nowadays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.