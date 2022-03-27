A dear friend of mine, LouAnne Pillers of Kendallville, recently did a presentation on Laura Ingalls Wilder; it was very well received and I asked her to summarize it for these pages.
She retired in 2020 after teaching U.S. history, social studies and English for eight years at St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville.
An avid reader, she enjoys sharing her love of books with people of all ages — especially her grandchildren. Thank you, LouAnne, for sharing your research. — Grace Housholder
‘Little House’ books are the
truth — but not the whole truth
By LouAnne Pillers
February 7, 2022, marked the 155th birthday of Laura Ingalls Wilder “the quintessential pioneer who experienced the covered wagon and the atom bomb and all that history in between,” according to the PBS Documentary from December of 2020 “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page.”
Laura’s “Little House” books have been favorites of children since the first, Little House in the Big Woods, was published in 1932. Her stories of a feisty tomboy frolicking with her sister under the watchful eyes of a loving, patient mother and hard-working, story-telling, fiddle-playing Pa, paint the picture of a cozy security that belies the harsh existence of the westward-moving American farmer. Laura herself would say, “This story is the truth, but not the whole truth.”
The Quiner and Ingalls families met in Jefferson County Wisconsin. There were several marriages between these two families, including that of Charles Ingalls and Caroline Quiner in 1860. They settled near Pepin, Wisconsin.
In 1862, President Lincoln signed the Homestead Act that would open up land for settlement, displacing the Dakota tribe from their homeland of many centuries and leading to the massacre of some 600-800 white settlers in Minnesota. Settlers in Wisconsin were terrified that they would be next. Laura wasn’t even born yet, but she knew the stories of the massacre and the fear it caused and this was reflected in her later writing.
Mary Ingalls was born in 1865, Laura in 1867, and Carrie was born in 1870 in a little house on a prairie that belonged to the Osage tribe.
The Ingalls family moved from their cozy home in Pepin, Wisconsin, to Kansas, back to Pepin, to Walnut Grove, Minnesota, to Burr Oak, Iowa, back to Walnut Grove, and then to Dakota Territory, where Pa got a job with the railroad. They contracted malaria, lost a son in infancy and had their crops destroyed by grasshoppers, twice.
Daughter, Mary, fell ill with meningoencephalitis and lost her sight. Laura would become her eyes, describing things in detail for her sister and honing skills that would make her a good writer down the road.
The family always struggled to have enough food and money. Deeply in debt in Iowa, Charles Ingalls loaded his family in the wagon one night and skipped town. Laura never wrote about Burr Oak, Iowa.
The railroad wanted settlers in Dakota Territory and encouraged farming. The Ingalls family had a claim shanty in the territory and a store building in the town of DeSmet. It was in this building that they would weather and barely survive the harsh winter of 1880, burning twisted hay sticks in the stove to stay warm and existing on bread made from grinding seed wheat in a coffee grinder. The train did not get through to DeSmet until April. They nearly starved.
In DeSmet, Laura met Almanzo Wilder, the son of a prosperous New York farm family who had also migrated west. She would write about his early life in Farmer Boy, vividly describing the bounty of food prepared on the farm. Laura wrote a lot about food in her books, maybe because she spent a good part of her life being hungry.
Laura and Almanzo were married in 1885. They had a wonderful new house, but they were also deeply in debt and the bills kept mounting. Contrary to what railroad promoters touted, the Dakota Territory was nearly impossible to farm because the area didn’t get enough rain and plowing up the grasslands of the plains destroyed organic matter, eventually causing the dust bowls of the 1930s. It was around this same time that a photographer named Frank Baum was traveling through the plains. His sister lived there. She called it dreadful, awful country. Baum wrote a story. He set it in Kansas. The tornado that picks up the house is a way to escape. In his book, the scarecrow says it’s a wonderful thing to be made out of straw because you can never be hungry.
In December of 1886 Laura gave birth to a baby girl she named Rose. The following summer their haystacks and barn burned, then there was a drought, and in 1888 Laura and Almanzo contracted diphtheria. They recovered, but Almanzo suffered a stroke that would affect him the rest of his life. In 1889, Laura gave birth to a baby boy who lived only one month, and two weeks after the death of the baby, Laura started a fire in the stove and somehow managed to burn the house down. And so went the first four years of their marriage.
Laura, Almanzo and Rose loaded the covered wagon and made their way southeast, to Mansfield, Missouri, and there they would stay, building Rocky Ridge Farm. They planted apple trees and raised chickens. Laura waited on tables and took in boarders. Almanzo delivered fuel and freight. Money, or the lack of it, was always an issue.
Rose left Rocky Ridge when she was a teenager. There wasn’t money to send her to college, so she went to San Francisco, where she learned the art of “yellow journalism” from a friend of William Randolph Hearst’s. She became something of a celebrity biographer, one who wasn’t all that concerned with accuracy or truth.
Charles Ingalls died in 1902. Laura traveled back to DeSmet to see him before he passed. Caroline and Mary would remain in DeSmet. Caroline did laundry and took in boarders, and Mary made fly nets for horses to try to make ends meet. And although Caroline would live another 20 years, Laura would never see either one of them again.
In Mansfield, Laura started writing, first a column, “As a Farm Wife Thinks” for a newspaper called The Ruralist, and then later, at the urging of her daughter Rose, the memoir of her youth. And so in the midst of the Great Depression, caused in part by American farmers, Laura started to write, in pencil on Big Chief lined tablets, sometimes staying awake all night reliving her family’s failed crops, misfortune and loss.
Rose was a good writer, but she was an even better editor, and she worked closely with her mother for years on the development of the “Little House” books, mailing manuscripts back and forth when Rose was away from Rocky Ridge.
Rose needed money, and she hoped her mother’s book might ease their financial burdens. She made a lot of money, but she spent a lot of money, traveling around the world and building homes abroad. She had lost a considerable amount when the stock market crashed. She gave her parents money, but would also borrow money from them. And, she had a penchant for adopting (unofficially) young boys and funding their educations.
When Little House in the Big Woods was published, it was very well-received. It was followed by Farmer Boy, Little House on the Prairie, On the Banks of Plum Creek, By the Shores of Silver Lake, The Long Winter, Little Town on the Prairie, and These Happy Golden Years. Neither Rose nor Laura ever admitted that the “Little House” books were a collaborative effort, and it remains a mystery as to why they would both deny it. It has been speculated that Rose didn’t want to “sully her own reputation with ‘juvenile’ work,” according to “Prairie Fires — The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder,” by Caroline Fraser.
At any rate, letters between the two of them clearly show that Rose was very involved in the writing of the books. She tutored her mother and impressed upon her that fiction was more interesting than fact.
Laura lived most of her life in poverty, but at the end of her life, she was a wealthy woman. She died in 1957, just days past her 90th birthday. Rose Wilder Lane became more and more politically active. She, along with fellow writers Ayn Rand and Isabel Paterson became known as the “women who inspired the Libertarian movement.”
Lane’s adopted grandson, Roger MacBride, ran for president as the Libertarian candidate against Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter in 1976. When Rose Wilder Lane died, she left her estate, including all of Laura’s literary property, to MacBride who would go on to create and produce the renowned TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Today, the “Little House” estate is worth over $100 million, and it belongs to MacBride’s daughter, Abigail.
When the Ingalls family arrived in Kansas in the fall of 1869, Laura was not even 3, so how much she actually remembered about their time on the prairie is questionable. But, in essence, it doesn’t really matter. With her writing, Laura was able to “reimagine her childhood as epic and uplifting, adding touches of cozy security to the hard reality,” according to “Prairie Fires — The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder,” by Caroline Fraser, and her books have been delighting children for generations.
HISTORICAL SITES AND MUSEUMS
Fans of Laura Ingalls Wilder can visit several museums and historical sites across the country including: The little house near Pepin, Wisconsin; the sod house north of Walnut Grove, Minnesota; a re-created log cabin near Independence, Kansas; the Masters Hotel in Burr Oak, Iowa; the historical buildings and museum in the town of DeSmet, South Dakota, and Rocky Ridge Farm near Mansfield, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.