RUSHVILLE — A truck inspection Thursday morning by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Trooper Eric Thumb discovered a semi-tractor pulling double trailers that was 96,300 pounds overweight, Indiana State Police said.
Thumb was driving through Rushville just before 11 a.m. Thursday when he noticed a southbound semi pulling double trailers known as a “Michigan train” southbound on Main Street.
From his training and experience, Thumb knew the trailer setup is often used to haul overweight loads, with special overweight permits, across northern Indiana, a news release said.
Thumb stopped the truck to conduct an inspection and discovered the driver, Gene Maag, 36, of Waterloo, was driving a truck with no registration plate and no federally required company markings or federal tax numbers on the side of the vehicle, police said.
The maximum allowable weight for a commercial motor vehicle in Indiana, without a special permit, is 80,000 pounds. Thumb weighed the truck and its steel-coil cargo, discovering a combined weight of 176,300 pounds, or 96,300 pounds over the maximum allowable weight, without a special permit.
Fines for the overweight violation alone are just under $14,000, police said.
The truck, a 2000 Peterbilt that belongs to Tri-State Trucking of Waterloo, was impounded and the driver cited for the overweight violation and no truck registration. Maag also was issued a warning for no federally required markings or numbers on the sides of the truck.
The cargo of steel coils, which had been in route from Butler to Madison, was impounded with the truck until the coils can be unloaded properly and legally loaded onto other trucks, police said.
Part of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division’s mission is educating and encouraging commercial carriers and drivers in regard to compliance as a way to reduce the potential for dangerous crashes, the news release said.
More information on the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is available on its website at in.gov/isp/3183.htm.
