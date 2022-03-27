KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb County’s Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner’s statement regarding alleged errors in investigation of a death in Garrett that led to a plea deal in a case originally charged for murder was the top story of the week.
Following a sentencing in which Michelle Converset pleaded down to a charge of aggravated battery and received 16 years after killing her husband, Winebrenner said the case was “significantly compromised” by missteps by the Garrett Police Department.
“Ultimately, the Indiana State Police detective was able to gather enough evidence to charge Michelle Converset. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, but many pieces of evidence were not able to be developed because of Garrett Police Department’s delay and failure to follow the protocol,” Winebrenner said.
“Specifically, the investigation was not able to determine the role of a second person in this crime, and that second person’s cellphone could not be recovered by the time officers found out where he had thrown it away. The crime scene was left for 24 hours in the control of Mrs. Converset before ISP crime scene technicians could process what was left. A softball bat seen by the Garrett sergeant in the living room at the scene was not photographed nor collected, and several days later, when a bat that MAY have been the one he saw was located in a shed, it was unsurprisingly clean of DNA. After this 24 hours, no signs of a struggle nor battery nor moving of a body remained. Finally, no law enforcement attended the autopsy, and the pathologist had to reopen the body to collect more evidence and allow the crime scene technician to document the body and its injuries.”
The story picked up more than 2,800 pageviews to lead this week’s Top 10.
These were the most-read stories online at kpcnews.com from March 17-23:
1) Prosecutor says murder investigation ‘significantly compromised’ — 2,836 pageviews
2) Man facing sexual misconduct charges — 2,085 pageviews
3) 36,000 pounds of evidence — 1,995 pageviews
4) Blotkamp stepping away as longtime secretary — 1,104 pageviews
5) State-bound! Cougars win semi-state slugfest 54-48 — 967 pageviews
6) Bounds and Minick leaving MSD — 819 pageviews
7) Man jailed for Level 4 felony meth — 807 pageviews
8) Hagerty leaving role as fire chief — 736 pageviews
9) Teacher sentenced for sex with minor — 670 pageviews
10) Owner arrested after fourth dog bite — 620 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about an Auburn man accused of stealing an excavator, and Central Noble making a run to the state boys basketball finals were the top posts of the week.
March 23: (Shared from The News Sun) The Auburn man accused of stealing the excavator runs an excavating business. He produced a receipt for police and said he had rented the equipment, but police said they couldn’t verify that the company listed on the rental ticket actually exists — 6,051 people reached, 25 reactions, 17 shares, six comments
March 22: (Shared from The Albion New Era) Who else from northeast Indiana is taking a day trip down to Indy on Saturday to support Central Noble in the state finals? Tickets go on sale in about 10 minutes if you want to grab a seat to the Class 2A championship — 5,654 people reached, 58 reactions, 14 shares, four comments
March 21: (Shared from The News Sun) The NCAA tourney isn’t the only postseason basketball to pay attention to, as Central Noble punched its ticket this past weekend to the state finals on Saturday in Indianapolis — 4,744 people reached, 57 reactions, one share
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a serious water main break in Steuben County, errors in the Garrett murder investigation and the excavator theft were the top posts of the week:
March 18: (The Herald Republican) Water main break off E. Maumee St. shuts down MSD schools today — 3,515 people reached, 33 reactions, 30 shares, eight comments
March 22: (The Star) Prosecutor: Converset murder investigation ‘significantly compromised’ — 8,224 people reached, 97 reactions, 45 shares, 55 comments
March 23: (The News Sun) Sometimes finding stolen property can be a challenge for police. Not so much when the missing item is an 18-ton excavator taken from a work site near Avilla — 7,063 people reached, 42 reactions, 27 shares and 15 comments
