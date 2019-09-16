As much as I tried to hype up Week 4, it left me wanting more. Don’t get me wrong, there were still some great outcomes, like Eastside upsetting Churubusco, Garrett beating Lakeland in a back-and-forth contest and West Noble pulling away from Angola.
It did, however, create a major shakeup in this week’s power rankings.
We may get more this week with my No. 1 team facing another stiff test, No. 2 team going on the road looking to avoid a letdown and my No. 4 team trying to bounce back.
Here’s my weekly power rankings for Week 5.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 4-0, 2-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 35-7 at DeKalb
Give the Knights a test, and they will pass with flying colors. That’s all they’ve done so far this season, including the dismantling of rival DeKalb last Friday.
East Noble’s passing attack was on full display against the Barons. Bailey Parker did a good job of spreading the ball around, hitting five different receivers multiple times. After missing Week 3, Hayden Jones returned with six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
The Knights once again have another test against undefeated Leo this week. It’s another game with NE8 implications, and after this week, there could be only one unbeaten left in the conference. The other 2-0 team in the NE8 is Columbia City, which hosts DeKalb this week.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 4-0, 1-0 NECC Big School Division
Last Friday’s result: 41-27 win over Angola
Advice for the rest of the teams on West Noble’s schedule: Don’t let Brandon Pruitt get a full head of steam before trying to take him down. Pruitt ran over multiple Angola defenders last Friday and kept barreling forward for a few extra yards after making contact. He finished with 166 yards on 22 rushes and three touchdowns.
Now, the Chargers have a target on their back. It’s not a familiar feeling for Monte Mawhorter’s group. How will they respond with some added pressure? Will they embrace it and continue to roll the rest of this season? Or will they falter this week with an emotional letdown at Fairfield? Don’t overlook the Falcons, as they’ve rattled off three straight and have the tendency to make games ugly.
No. 3 Eastside
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 2-2, 1-0 NECC Small School Division
Last Friday’s result: 42-14 win at Churubusco
Welcome to my power rankings, Eastside! The Blazers have been looming in the “Others considered” section of my rankings for the first four weeks, and a huge win over a ranked team in Class 1A forced me to jump them straight up to No. 3 this week.
The way they slowed the Eagles’ rushing attack, especially Jake Fulk, was what impressed me the most. The Blazers forced ‘Busco to beat them through the air, and Eastside made the most of it with three interceptions.
What makes the Blazers scary going forward is that their skill position players are young and getting better with each week. Last Friday, sophomore quarterback Laban Davis was an efficient 6-for-8 for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 110 yards and two more scores. Freshman running back Dax Holman rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: 2
Record: 3-1, 1-1 NE8
Last Friday’s result: 35-7 loss to East Noble
The Barons got roughed up for the first time this season. They were able to bounce back after getting beat by the Knights, by the same score, last year.
DeKalb isn’t out of the NE8 race by any means, but it will likely have to win out the rest of the way to either share or win the conference outright.
The concern last Friday was how they were beat through the air against the Knights, and they face another team that could do the same this week in Columbia City. DeKalb didn’t register a sack against East Noble, and it will need to get pressure on Eagle quarterback Greg Bolt this week to have a chance to win.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 3-1, 0-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 42-14 loss against Eastside
Similar to the Barons, the Eagles can still have a successful season after getting blown out at home. Churubusco should expect to win the rest of its conference division games, but needs to shore up some things before I can move them back up my power rankings.
The turnovers were the No. 1 problem against the Blazers. But also how the rushing attack was slowed so easily. After averaging over eight yards per carry in the first three games of the season, the Eagles were held to 4.8 against Eastside. That number isn’t terrible for most teams, but if you take away Sam Wood’s 50-yard scamper in the first quarter, Churubusco rushed for 66 yards on 23 carries, for an average of 2.9 yards per attempt.
Others considered: Garrett, Lakeland, Central Noble.
