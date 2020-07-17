Read Romans 6:1 – 14
The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed turned the world upside down. Things that were once normal to us — simple hugs and handshakes, the ability to go wherever we want whenever we want, the gathering together of family and friends — the pandemic has pretty much erased all of that from our lives, creating a void which is now crippling relationships on every level. Some may disagree, but I feel that the pandemic has given people licenses to be able to avoid deep relationships and intimacy and is forcing us to see life through new eyes: what is best for me?
I dared to approach this subject because of my work in the last several months. I have personally seen relationships dissolve because now they were “forced” by the pandemic to stop and to show one another the true person while being in quarantine/stay in place. Since the pandemic, there have been significant increases of incidents involving substance usage, domestic violence, divorces and suicides. Even children are feeling the effects of the isolation. Parents are forced to work from home, school their children, care for their children with the inability to have the proper resources needed to accomplish any of these.
More and more we are seeing people turn to their own wants and their focus is on themselves more so than others.
Now, granted, there are those individuals who have strong fortitude who are able to accomplish all of this and more. However, not all individuals have that ability and they struggle to try to return to the days of yesteryear (which was actually just months ago) on which they were able to do what they wanted, as they wanted, when they wanted.
This brings me to our passage for this article. If we are realistic with ourselves and especially our spirituality, we have suffered greatly under the weight of this pandemic. Although it is true that the church is not the building but the people within it, the importance of church fellowship in the building of relationships therein have suffered. Because of the inability for people to connect, socialize and support one another, people who were once being meant toward by others fall back on what they know most: old habits. Not just those who are being meant toward but also those who are mentoring people. They believe that people who do not worship regularly tend to backslide into old habits as well. An example: a person who leads a Sunday school class in church may read their Bible on a daily basis to prepare for the lesson for that week now has no reason to pick up that Bible. A person who would do music in the church on a regular basis may now turn their gifts and talents toward something else because they feel that their ministry is gone because of social distancing. Even some pastors/clergy no longer attempt to prepare sermons that will touch the hearts and lives of their congregants until they know that their churches will be able to open and gather once again.
This particular passage shares with the reader of the importance of not returning to old habits and re-engaging in the sinful lifestyles that we once had. It reminds us to be more in tune with Christ, to be deliberate in our ministries and relationships, and to have the ability of being self regulated so that we do not fall back into the sinful temptations. Many churches were able to remain effective because of their use of technologies and their congregants’ ability to use same. At the same time, many churches are falling apart because the pastor/clergy’s inability to do visitations, pastoral counseling and connecting with the congregation because of being impaled by the pandemic and the social distance and that is required by the government and health experts. These churches lack the technology to reach out in the world through social media, the people of these churches lack the ability to know how to use such social media technologies or cannot afford such privileges. And when they believe that nobody cares about them, they will return to the habits that they once felt comfortable in because of work for them at the time and their assumption is it will work again for them.
The world has changed but not the effects of sin on a person’s life. Sinful lifestyles always have a price to pay and that cost is sometimes way too high for the individual. Many people don’t realize the effects of sin on their lives until it’s too late. It isn’t until they take their spiritual pulse that they are spiritually turning code blue and in need of a savior. And sadly enough, many souls are lost because they did not take care of their spiritual life and their relationship with a loving God.
What many don’t understand to perceive is the fact that God has been constantly trying to connect with you to develop intimacy with him even before you were born out of the womb. God has constantly sent you individuals who would help point you to see and who God is and how he wants to love you and care for you. God wants to be your support and first line of defense when it comes to addressing sin and its hold on our hearts. God wants to be loved by you because he knows that your love is special and He wants that love to continue to grow so that he can help you share that love to the world around you; thus making a powerful difference in those who are hurting and suffering and who are lost.
What are you doing with your life? I think a better question would be, what do you want to do with your life?
Turn to God for the answers.
