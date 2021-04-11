The message from our former Rotary exchange student, Bruno Dias of Brazil, began this way:
“Happy Easter!! How are you guys doing? I’m good here, studying a lot, still on lockdown, and having online classes; the situation of my country is awful. Miss you guys, hope you have a great Easter.”
Bruno, from a large city near Sao Paulo, Brazil, was our exchange student for about four months during the spring and summer of 2014.
It was good to hear from him, especially because I know that regarding COVID-19, Brazil is one of the hardest-hit nations in the world. I told Bruno that Terry and I have had both doses of the Moderna vaccine. Here is some of the information Bruno shared during the rest of our online conversation.
“I’ve been vaccinated here too, waiting for the second dose.
“Mine was Coronavac; it’s made in Brazil. I’ve also vaccinated a couple of people. It was so gratifying.
“I still have three more years to finish med school.”
He is undecided as to what medical area he will be specializing in.
Bruno was with us from April through early August, 2014. Omar Daqah, a Palestinian, was with us as an AFS YES student for the entire 2013-2014 school year but Bruno (as required by Rotary) had three host families. We were his last host family. His other two families were the Shortridge and the Gura families.
Bruno said all of his family is doing well, including his mother’s father, who, as a medical doctor, worked every day of his career, until he retired at about age 90.
East Noble AFS is looking for a few host families for the 2021-2022 school year. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com if you would like information about hosting for all or part of a school year.
