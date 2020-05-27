I was fully dressed in my workout garb ready to face the cardio glide, treadmill and stair climber. I was ready to get at it, to get my workout on, to crush it as they say — until I walked into my “gym.”
I started the music to get my mind and body in sync and get the blood pumping, but I was seriously distracted. My focus was shattered or perhaps I was not as focused as I so believed prior to seeing dirt and leaves on the floor which needed to be swept and equipment which needed to be wiped down, and placed back in the straight line from whence they were moved supposedly from one moving the lawnmower outside. They were clearly not in a straight line. I would imagine that much would be obvious to anyone walking into my gym.
Maybe they made an effort, as you could quite easily see someone had moved the treadmill back 13 1/2 inches to remove the lawnmower and then forward once again, but by the slide of the debris, they missed the exact mark by more than 4 inches.
The music had stopped and before I knew it, I had just spent the last 45 minutes cleaning and organizing this space so that I could rightfully commence with style and then some the activity to which I had previously set out to do. Yes, Toby has issues, and to say that sometimes my attention for the important can be diverted by the messiness of life would be an understatement, but that is unfortunately part of the package. And to answer your follow-up question, my wife is able to live and move forward because she is the most gracious model you will ever have the pleasure of meeting.
A friend of mine once told me that I have a handy knack for missing the room because my face is too close to the carpeting. On many accounts he is correct. Small stains and stray threads can sometimes draw my attention from the beauty of the room and the magnificence of the space.
I understand that I am not the only one for whom this bell tolls. I wanted to dedicate this little article to my brothers and sisters working and living with what some may call OCD; a thing which I might call just another tool in our box. Without crazy folks like us there are no straight lines, or white carpets, or shiny cars. We may not be the men who say “Meep!” but we are the individuals who notice the small things, the details, and the cracks in the armor.
This is not simply because we go about looking for the many particulars, but rather we can’t help but notice them when they appear to us as accidents or train wrecks from which one can not turn away. Even now as I sit here in a freshly cleaned mobile office, the fine points, much like a 1970s zombie slowly lurking from the grave begin to lurk about my dusty screen.
With what materials did they clean this automobile? Why are the vents at different angles rather than zero bubble? Did they purposefully forget to clean the wood grain? Was their mind on something else like what they would be having for lunch later on or perhaps they were pondering family? Is everyone in their family OK? Of good health? We just celebrated Memorial Day. Were they able to get together with their family members, I wonder? Did some members neglect to show due to family strife? What did they cook for their gathering? Barbecue chicken? Did they smoke the meat?
We just got a smoker as a gift from my brother who was replacing it with a smoker-and-pellet-grill in one. I had thoroughly cleaned the outside, but it was all I could do to refrain from detailing the inside of the smoker as he repeatedly stated to not clean the inside as it could seriously taint the meat and flavor.
Why are the vents not at a zero bubble? It probably is not a big deal, but there again, even the word “big” itself is incredibly subjective. You must recall the Pizza Hut commercial several years ago with the two old ladies looking in one direction and discussing two separate monster trucks carrying pizza. One was big, and then the second monster trucks rolls over the first monster truck and the other lady says, “That’s much bigger.” Forgive my poor description as it is actually a very humorous commercial and my meager words do it no justice.
Perhaps anyone getting into my vehicle would not notice the air vents, but then again what if they climb in and begin mocking me for my seemingly lack of attention to detail and how could I ever claim to be a person who cares about details when low and behold something which should have been so hard to miss sits here, alas, uneven. Could this be a test? They will inevitably ask about my satisfaction or lack thereof. I will probably be handed a postcard or sent to a mobile site where I am to rate my experience and render my opinion which will algorithmically be categorized as nonessential and be thus dismissed because I failed their grand inquisition of “Is everything to your liking?”
How do people like us answer questions like that?
I know, I get it, we offer grace in the face of such probing when they seek a pleasant response with very little feedback which had better be a ratio of 90% positive to 10% “areas of opportunity.” And even so, I am considered the bad guy when honestly responding to what I presumed was an honest question, but today we must gauge the depth of our would-be-response based on the intentions of the inquiry as we otherwise are placing pearls before swine and offering suggestions to a person who would just as soon have us take our head far away from the carpeting to see the room from a distance and claim that it is “good.”
Maybe it’s meaningless. It may hold no value as the case may be, but what if it has purpose? What if we were made with an eye for details? What if our design was such to see the carpeting for the room and the inability to see the forest for the trees? We are the ones who face the labels on the jars in the fridge to the front, align the bottles in the shower according to size and usage, and maintain proper towel length on the racks. We are the ones who keep the lines straight, make the carpeting white, and keep the car vents at a zero bubble, and one day you might thank us, but ... then again, that’s just my humble opinion.
