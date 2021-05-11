The U.S. Constitution states:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Wednesday had two firsts for me and they both involved the Constitution.
The first “first” was being called for jury duty and sitting for two hours in Noble Superior Court 1 as a prospective juror. I will tell you about my experience and what I learned about the Sixth Amendment in my next column.
The second of my Constitutional “firsts” was being on a media literacy panel made possible through the Department of State’s Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund awarded by the Partners of the Americas and conducted by AFS-USA, the international youth exchange and education organization with which I have served as a volunteer and host parent of exchange students for many years.
Except for a stint in my teens as a waitress, journalism has been my career. But participating on a national media panel was a first for me.
I was the old-timer in the group. The other two panelists were Damaso Reyes, an international journalist, and Megan Myscofski, a freelance journalist based in Montana. Megan holds an MA in Business and Economics Reporting from the Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY. Her work most often deals with how people earn and spend money. She previously was a staff reporter and host of Morning Edition at Montana Public Radio. She had her first audio journalism internship as an AFS Student in Essen, Germany, in 2006-07.
Damaso, founder of Clarify.Media, is a media literacy expert and an independent journalist since 1996. He has been published by The Associated Press, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. Projects have taken him to Rwanda, Iraq, Indonesia, Tanzania and throughout the U.S. and Europe. A Fulbright specialist, he has received numerous awards, and is a fellow at the World Policy Institute in New York, focusing on the European Union and migration issues. His excellent website is damaso.com.
Media literacy is the ability to understand, consume and produce information and recognize the difference between different types of information including news, entertainment, opinion, propaganda, etc.
Media literacy includes awareness of websites and YouTube channels that publish false information (sometimes based on half-truths) as “click bait.” The financial rewards for purveyors of entertaining but non-credible and/or completely fabricated information can be immense. But the cost to our nation is high.
As the master Nazi propagandist Nazi Joseph Goebbels said, “A lie told thousands of times becomes the truth.”
Standards mark quality journalism
Damaso shared The Seven Standards of Quality Journalism (i.e. news) as defined by The News Literacy Project:
• Multiple credible sources — including eyewitnesses, officials and experts
• Avoidance of bias — presenting the facts and necessary context in a dispassionate manner
• Documentation — reports, studies, data, videos, photos and audio recordings
• Verification — facts and details have been checked and confirmed
• Balance — representing multiple sides of the issue, event or controversy, without undue weight to one side or point of view
• Context — presenting the facts in a way that makes their meaning clear, fair and accurate
• Fairness — treating sources and subjects with appropriate respect and giving subjects a chance to share their points of view or respond to any assertions or allegations about them
This is the gold standard. It articulates the goals of all serious journalists.
Damaso said he almost never watches cable TV news like CNN, MSNBC or FoxNews, in part because so much airtime is devoted to opinion-based discussions instead of news. He gets most of his news and information from text-based sources such as the New York Times or Wall Street Journal.
In addition to defining news — as opposed to the opinions, advertising, propaganda and rumors that can overtake our lives with negative results — we talked about the value of news.
‘News deserts’ increasing
To me, news means newspapers. I mentioned the importance of locally owned newspapers and the sad consequences when a community loses its newspaper.
According to the Poynter Institute, a quarter of all U.S. newspapers have died over the past 15 years. Today more than 1,300 U.S. communities are news deserts, meaning that because of the shuttering of their local newspapers they have totally lost local news coverage.
In addition, a number of large newspapers have been purchased by hedge funds that have no interest in quality journalism. News staffs have been decimated. For example, in recent years following its purchase by a hedge fund, The Denver Post has gone from serving Colorado and the region with a newsroom of about 300 to a newsroom of about 50.
Nonprofit ventures — with funding modeled in some cases after public radio — are emerging in some of the areas ravaged by the loss of quality legacy newspapers (such as The Denver Post). The Colorado Sun, founded by former Denver Post journalists, is online at coloradosun.com.
In some cases, cities, counties and states that have lost newspapers have seen their financing costs (borrowing costs) rise as explained in this article: governing.com/archive/gov-newspapers-closure-costs-government.html. Local newspapers serve as watch dogs of local governance, projects and spending.
Newspapers with committed local journalists help connect people so that they can learn about their neighbors, local, regional, state and national government; schools, nonprofits, institutions, etc.
Newspaper readers learn about opportunities and challenges that affect their lives and have a vehicle to voice their views in a meaningful forum.
No one should rely on only one source for news. But a local newspaper is a good place to begin — in my view, the best place to begin.
Truth faces obstacles
May 3 was World Press Freedom Day. In conjunction with that day, the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index was publicized. For 2021, Scandinavian countries are, again, ranked the highest, Canada is 14th, Italy is 41st and the U.S. 44th, up from 45th in 2020.
I asked Damaso why he thinks the U.S. ranks so low. While he noted that press freedom rankings are, at least in part, based on subjectively interpreted data, he did say that many American journalists faced increasingly difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions while covering the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests and pointed out that a local journalist in Iowa was even arrested and put on trial.
An incident in Annapolis, Maryland, would not have affected this year’s rankings, but nonetheless is a reminder of the threats journalists face.
In June 2018, four Capital Gazette journalists and a sales associate were murdered during a shooting in the newspaper’s office. The suspect had held a grudge against the newspaper following coverage of his guilty plea in a criminal harassment case in 2011.
Following the panel discussion, I went to the Reporters Without Borders website — rsf.org/en — to find the survey’s methodology. “The degree of freedom available to journalists in 180 countries is determined by pooling the responses of experts to a questionnaire ... This qualitative analysis is combined with quantitative data on abuses and acts of violence against journalists during the period evaluated. The criteria evaluated in the questionnaire are pluralism, media independence, media environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, and the quality of the infrastructure that supports the production of news and information.”
The website noted that in the U.S. last year there was “a record number of assaults against journalists (around 400) and arrests of members of the media (130), according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker ...”
In addition, the website stated:
“North America’s most alarming vital sign was arguably the unprecedented number of arrests, aggressions and assaults against members of the media during the racial justice protests that followed the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in mid-2020 ... The aggressions were carried out by law enforcement officials, members of self-declared militia groups and counter-protesters alike, and they included a wide range of tactics — from firing rubber bullets and spraying journalists in the face with chemical irritants to verbal threats and harassment or the destruction and confiscation of media equipment ...
“ ... If a prerequisite for a functioning democracy is an informed electorate, these trends do not bode well for the long-term health and longevity of trustworthy journalism in America.”
Frankly, I think the greatest peril to journalism in the U.S. are citizens who don’t believe it is important to seek out real news from a variety of sources.
Without people who support journalists who are striving to reach the Seven Standards of Quality Journalism — without people supporting the truth — the free press enshrined in our Constitution cannot benefit our nation in the ways the founders intended.
With different panelists, the Media Literacy series explores related aspects of media literacy Wednesday night and May 19. To learn more about this important topic, I encourage you to register using the link with this column at kpcnews.com/columnists/grace_housholder
