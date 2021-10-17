You have probably heard the statement, “You are what you eat.” This obviously means that we need to supply our bodies with food and fluids that contain the building blocks and energy to help us grow and maintain our health and strength.
You also undoubtedly know that protein is an essential part of any balanced diet. However, you might not know that there are different kinds of protein, complete protein and incomplete protein. So, let me explain.
Protein in general is made up of chemical building blocks called amino acids. Some of these are considered nonessential, meaning our bodies are able to produce them on their own if we do not get enough through the protein-rich foods that we eat. But there are other amino acids that we cannot naturally produce that are essential amino acids.
Thinking back to health class, you may remember a similar story regarding essential vitamins and minerals that need to be a part of a well-balanced diet. Without them, disorders like scurvy and rickets can develop.
Getting back to protein, there are nine essential amino acids, to be exact. So, complete proteins contain all nine of those essential amino acids that we must get through food. This is a list of the essential amino acids: histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, L-phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan and valine.
On the other hand, an incomplete protein does not contain every one of those nine essential amino acids. Incomplete protein is not bad for us. In fact, these proteins are important to consume because they often have complementary amino acid profiles that your body needs to complete your supply of the non-essential amino acids that you can manufacture — but you do not always produce enough of them.
So, you need both types of protein to keep your muscles strong and support good collagen production, as well as many other important functions that keep your body working properly. But you do not need to worry about eating exact amounts of certain essential amino acids at every meal. Instead, focus on getting a balance of protein sources over the course of the day.
Here are some examples of complete protein foods:
Poultry and other types of meat
Fish
Eggs
Dairy products, like milk and cheese
Soy
Quinoa
Here are some examples of incomplete protein foods. (Many plant-based protein sources are considered incomplete protein.):
Beans
Lentils
Whole grains
Nuts and seeds
For those of us who are meat-eating omnivores (meaning that we will eat practically anything), the best thing we can do is maintain variety in our foods. Overemphasis of one protein source without supplementing with other sources can lead to health problems if the essential amino acids or vitamins or minerals are left out.
For many reasons, some people choose to restrict their diet. It may be due to allergy or food intolerance or perhaps a matter of religion or personal choice.
If you are vegan or vegetarian, you should prioritize complete plant-based proteins like quinoa and soy. If eggs, fish and cheese fit into your eating style, those can be the complete proteins to include in your meals regularly as well.
You can also consider adding protein powders or shakes. Animal-based protein powders made from whey or casein contain complete proteins. But vegan powders can be a good choice for both plant-based and non-plant-based eaters alike. Specifically, soy-based powders can contain a blend of ingredients to help you reach the desired essential amino acid profile you should strive for in a day.
If you are concerned that your diet is not balanced or might be incomplete, you should discuss it with your health care provider and/or a dietitian or nutritionist to evaluate your eating and drinking habits as well as to plan future management of your diet to fill in any deficiencies.
