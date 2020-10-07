“Right now is the greatest time to be alive!”
That proclamation by Andrew Lamping was music to the ears of the mostly-masked listeners at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville Friday.
During a Lunch & Learn about social marketing on a budget, the mostly-socially-distanced crowd filled up on optimism and sandwiches.
“We all miss handshakes but we can have a real conversation (online),” he said, focusing on how his mother is able to talk with her grandson in Australia ... every day!
Lamping founded Fort Wayne-based Cyclone Social in 2012.
The social media marketing agency is one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., Lamping said.
Its website is cyclonesocial.com.
A graduate of South Side High School and University of Indianapolis, Lamping said, during a 2018 interview with Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, “I thought for sure I wanted to be an architect, but quickly realized ... I wanted to run the company ... This led me down the path of entrepreneurship. I loved the idea of building something from the ground up and managing the entire process along the way.”
In college, he discovered that entrepreneurship was a major. He said the classes were “amazing” and the Wall Street Journal was their textbook.
In the 2018 interview, he continued, “I started Cyclone Social purely out of opportunity. When I was talking to businesses about my digital signage company, the first question I always heard was ‘so do you do social media for businesses?’ I heard that question so many times that I pivoted and started Cyclone Social as a hobby.
“I started working with a few businesses and really started seeing amazing results. We could track ROI and prove results, which led to more and more clients ...
“I credit our growth to two things: Results — if we weren’t performing, we would not be growing — and trust ... I have turned down hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of business just to make sure I wasn’t betraying the trust of our clients.”
Lamping proclaimed Friday that “opportunity now is greater than ever before.”
He said it is important for business owners to ask themselves what they are doing to maximize their digital presence.
“COVID was a kick in the face,” Lamping said. “We all got hit.” But what is important is how individuals and businesses react because adjustments to business models can be made, he said.
“Be remarkable or be ignored” was his theme.
“Run a remarkability audit on your business,” he urged. “Go from normal to remarkable.”
He said businesses will “blow past” the competition if they differ from the competition in a remarkable way and if they focus on niche.
Spending on Google and Facebook ads should be targeted, Lamping said, explaining that Google is used when people are looking for something and Facebook is for promoting social connections. Facebook helps businesses remind people that the business exists in a remarkable way, he said.
For businesses that want to learn how to use Facebook, he suggested Facebook Blueprint.
Lamping didn’t mention it, but as part of a local, family-owned publishing company, I’d like to add that newspaper advertising — in print and online — can provide excellent value. Our print and online publications have extensive reach in northeast Indiana, and we welcome news about remarkable things businesses are doing. In addition, our marketing professionals assist businesses with effective uses of various forms of social media, such as Facebook.
When people seek the expertise and products of local businesses and services, they are directly and indirectly helping their communities and their friends and neighbors.
The Community Learning Center, in the heart of historic Kendallville, offers a wide variety of programming. For more information call 260-544-3455 or visit the center at 401 E. Diamond St. The main entrance is off of Riley Street.
Its website — thecommunitylearningcenter.org — provides a trove of information.
The Community Learning Center offers tours Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
