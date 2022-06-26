KENDALLVILLE — A train vs. car fatality near Wawaka was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com this past week.
Tina Channing, 62, of Goshen died from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Lisa Strebig has ruled the manner of death to be accidental.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Norfolk Southern Railroad about a vehicle being struck by a train near C.R. 450W and C.R. 750N, just west of Wawaka.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded and located a single vehicle struck by a train west of the intersection. The driver was pinned beneath the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. Emergency responders were able to free the driver, but Channing was pronounced deceased at the scene after exhausting life-resuscitating measures.
A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was northbound on a private farm access lane, when it attempted to cross the railroad in front of a westbound Canadian Pacific train when the collision occurred.
