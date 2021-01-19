I read John Stossel's column "Teachers unions fail science" with dismay.
A few times in the past, I have written columns taking issue with Stossel's selection and/or representation of facts.
Some readers privately thanked me for my commentary; about the same number privately told me they do not appreciate my opinions on the various topics Stossel discusses and asked me to refrain from such efforts in the future.
But I cannot remain silent regarding Stossel's attack on public school teachers and, specifically, the misrepresentation of the situation here in northeast Indiana.
"Teachers unions fail science" was the headline Jan. 16.
His column begins:
Is your child’s school open now?
Probably not — because teachers unions say that reopening would “put their health and safety at risk.”
False. In almost every instance our public schools in northeast Indiana are open.
Stossel claims teachers "keep schools closed by lobbying and protesting."
Not here in northeast Indiana! When schools had to be closed to be in compliance with state and local health orders, the public school teachers in northeast Indiana who I know personally told me how much they missed being in the classroom. They wanted to get back to their students as soon as they could.
In fairness, Stossel correctly states: Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, encouraged schools to reopen, saying "close the bars and keep the schools open" ... Closed schools hurt low-income students most because they have fewer learning alternatives ... Kids blocked from attending school suffer more than academic losses ...
Yes, all that is true. In-person learning is, in almost every case, superior to learning remotely and that is why in most cases our schools are open.
I would like to thank the dedicated educators who are working hard and risking their health.
Noble County health officer Dr. Terry Gaff has high praise for northeast Indiana's educators.
"Although we have certainly had significant disruption of our lives by the COVID-19 pandemic, our school administrations and teachers have done their best to manage the dynamic nature of this problem," he told me.
"It has been well known since early in the pandemic that children tend to have less severe illness with COVID-19 compared to adults.
"However, that means they are more likely to bring the virus to school and pass it to the adults who are more likely to become more seriously ill.
"Teaching in that environment involves risks to those adults that they did not sign up for. Some of them have suffered significant consequences.
"We in public health applaud the bravery of our schools’ staffs and will support them in every way we can. Together, we will prevail."
Whether working in our schools or from their homes, public and private school educators are helping to hold our communities together.
