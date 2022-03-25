Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shares the often quite humorous comments, observations and requests from sons Levi, 9, and his younger brother, Henry.
Erin (to Levi): Can you please settle down!
Levi: I can’t just sit and settle down for the next 109 years.
Erin: Why 109?
Levi: ‘Cause don’t you know? I’m gonna live to be 118 years old.
+++
Levi (to Erin): You’re distracted. I knew it. You always get distracted at Target.
+++
Henry (in the bath): I want to use this shampoo cause it says extra body. Does it really give you an extra body???
+++
Henry: If you ever forget someone’s name or don’t want to call them by their name, you can just call them Human.
+++
Henry: It’s good to be heavy in a tornado. ‘Cause then the tornado can’t pick you up!
+++
Looking up at the white trails in the sky left by jets, Levi remarked, “Look at all those cat scratches in the sky!”
+++
This is a story submitted by Ben Folds a while back on my website funnykids.com where for years I have tried to provide an easy location for people to read and submit funny kid stories.
Mom to Archie, 4: Do you know how old Grandpa Bob is going to be on his birthday?
Archie: No.
Mom: 83!
Archie: Oh, he’s gonna die.
Note from Grace: I hope he has many more trips around the sun!
+++
Thank you for your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of readers today ... and giving the gift of precious memories for future generations. Please email your stories to me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and you can read past columns at funnykids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.