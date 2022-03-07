"GET THE PORN OUT OF THE SCHOOLS!"
I don't know how many school board meetings I've heard this at over the last year.
If you haven't been to a school board meeting lately — and let's be honest, you haven't, because it's rare to get visitors at any type of local government meeting — this has been one of the rallying cries of the folks who like to show up to yell at your elected neighbors and try to browbeat them into following the marching orders they've been fed ad nauseum from huckster pundits on cable news and fringe social media channels.
Here's the argument boiled down for the rest of you who have been lucky enough not to have to hear it in person: The school is overflowing with obscene and pornographic material and it's corrupting our youth.
As proof, we're going to read to you out loud a semi-explicit passage from one book that a student checked out of a library — almost certainly not on their own but much much much much more likely because Mommy and Daddy asked them to go try to find it after hearing about it from one of their Facebook groups or Fox News programs so they could bring it to the school board meeting and read it and shout as a political stunt.
When you listen to the dramatics, you'd get the picture of a rack of Playboys, Penthouses and Hustlers in the school library, "50 Shades of Grey" being taught in sixth-grade English (which I'd be more concerned about the damaging impact of the terrible, clumsy prose than the sexual content) and hardcore pornography streaming on the televisions in the hallway.
At the last meeting I attended, there was an unsubstantiated claim that students were forced to read sexually explicit material out loud in the classroom followed by a dubious claim that teachers are using dirty books in class to see what kids aren't offended by it and then target them for sexual molestation.
It's classic hyperbole — here's an extreme outlier example or anecdote that we're going to conflate well beyond its actual scope and then generalize that it's the norm.
I'm going to level with you, now. Maybe even shock you:
There is porn in schools.
It's a few button clicks away on the cell phone in just about every student's pocket.
That's via any one of numerous websites where anyone can find and stream millions of videos for free (a Techradar article from July 2021 notes that four of the Top 20 most-visited websites on all of the internet are porn sites); via a Google image search that can turn up just about any kind of pornographic image from everything from humans to My Little Pony (please don't Google it, for your own sanity); or via camera rolls and social media accounts of students who are sexting each other because they're teenagers consumed by their own puberty and hormones.
But the notion that students are going to the school library or English class to get their fix of obscene material is, frankly, absolutely and utterly ridiculous.
I was a teenager in the early 2000s in the pre-cell phone era of dialup internet and VHS tapes and even then when my friends and I wanted to obtain pornography, the school library was not where we were going to go to find it.
What we were going to do? Pick books at random and read them in hopes of finding a few pages of naughty material? What are we, stupid?
I can't even imagine the level of access modern-day adolescents have to that kind of stuff and the impossible job of a parent trying to prevent them from seeing it. I think about that stuff already and my 3-year-old is still years away from being able to navigate the digital world on his own.
Is there some material that's maybe not appropriate for students of a certain age? Probably. Maybe even absolutely.
Media content has always been and continues to be an ongoing conversation and debate.
The American Library Association produces a Top 10 most-challenged books list every year. American classics including "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Of Mice and Men" charted in 2020. Other books on the list were challenged for a variety of reasons — positive portrayals of LGBTQIA+ folks, anti-religion sentiments, anti-racism positions, profanity, drinking and drug use, or perceptions that books promote anti-police sentiment.
The conversation, the debate, is worth having. There are proper procedures to raise concerns and challenge content. (Typically, screaming "blow job" at a school board meeting, as actually happened at one I attended last year, is not that method.)
But in the end, the notion that I find this offensive and therefore it should therefore immediately and summarily be stricken from existence is a slippery slope.
Example: a Northwest Allen County schools parent demanded that "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou be removed from the school. The autobiography does contain depictions of Angelou being raped at age 8 and the racism she faced as a child living in the Jim Crow South.
But it's also a story of overcoming that racism and trauma and growing into a stronger person. Perhaps a lesson worth learning, especially for someone in the formative years, no?
It's a conversation worth having. Most people recognize that the value of the message of "To Kill a Mockingbird" on students outweighs the difficulty and discomfort some may face by its pointed, accurate to the time, depictions of American racism.
There's an argument to be made. And having that intellectual debate can be fruitful and enlightening.
But a debate isn't I make demands and you acquiesce to them unconditionally or I shout at you.
"Porn in schools?" Give me a break.
There's a difference between reality and manufactured controversy.
