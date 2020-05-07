Being a parent, especially a parent who is expecting, is an enormous responsibility to say the least.
When you get the news, chances are, you will have your fair share of fears and concerns. Whether you’re new to the job or you know how to work your way around a diaper bag, you will be challenged. Those challenges you encounter along the way will become a story you will retell time and time again, it could be the go-to story of every family function, or a story to tell your child when they are older.
However, being a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 4-year-old son and a daughter on the way, that is my story.
After learning Elizabeth, our second child, was on the way, I was excited and worried all at once. However, this time I carried with me experience, and an idea of what I need to do in order to support my wife. Unfortunately, COVID-19 would rapidly progress on a global scale, and eventually force Indiana, into lockdown. As a result, our doctor visits were limited to one person, as well as a one-person limit on who accompanies the mother to the delivery room.
Day by day, COVID-19 was rapidly spiraling out of control, the fear throughout the country was palpable. Eventually the day arrived and we made our way to Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. As we made our way into Fort Wayne, the lack of traffic for a city that size brought about a sense of foreboding.
At this point, we pulled into the hospital parking lot and made our way to the main entrance of the hospital only to find they set up an alternate entrance during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an extra precaution for hospital staff, and the other patients, to enter the hospital you had to have your temperature checked before entering. Secondly, they had us both answer a short questionnaire regarding potential exposure to the COVID virus.
The nurse was very kind considering how early we arrived, around 4:45 a.m. She took notice of Brittany’s mask that was already on and provided me with my own since it was a requirement if you wanted to enter the hospital.
Upon answering our questions and securing our masks, we proceeded to the security officer to receive our wristbands. We were then taken straight to the delivery room, where we were instructed to remain in the room at all times.
After 10 hours, our daughter, Elizabeth Raina, finally arrived. Relief washed through me the moment I looked at her. In that instant all of the fear and worry I had been focusing on, due to the COVID crisis, was gone from my mind.
That’s when the memory of my son, Aiden, being born hit me like a lightning bolt. Remembering that day, nothing could compare to the joy I felt holding him for the first time. As for my daughter Elizabeth, the day she arrived my heart sang with the same joy and love as it had with my son.
As a loving father, I can say with confidence that despite some of the protocols being changed, pandemic or no pandemic, it takes 100% effort to be a dad, 100% effort to support a mother going through this situation.
Experiencing that moment, seeing your child healthy, knowing your family is safe and the best things in life are ahead of you. One thing is for certain, not this COVID-19, or any other trials we may face in our lives can diminish our hope, hope for a bright future for our children.
