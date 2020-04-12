My sister Vi called the other day. Vi and Phil live on the western side of Noble County.
Three generations of Vi's family (Indiana, Texas and Chicago) have been having online Zoom gatherings during COVID-19.
Zoom software allows group calls with up to 49 on-screen videos. You can see all the callers’ faces and what is going on in their homes. A basic Zoom account is free.
During their most recent Zoom, they talked about ways their lives have changed because of social distancing.
The first few things Vi mentioned are happening in our home, too:
• A graph would show toilet paper use off the chart. That curve has flattened but no bottom is in sight.
• Spring cleaning came early this year. There is deep-cleaning and then deeper-cleaning underway.
• Closets being organized and re-organized.
• Lost things are being found. What was old is new again.
• No yeast! How can we rise to this occasion for baking bread in our homes? The yeast shelves are bare.
Unique to the Wysong side of this conversation is that more people are acquiring pets. Chuck and Marta and their three daughters, age 6 and younger, raise golden retrievers — summersgoldens.com — on their rural Wawaka farm. Business is booming. People all over the country are seeking to acquire a puppy to keep the kids occupied. Chuck and Marta's previously successful business is one of the top dogs, so to speak, in this topsy-turvy economy.
I piped in. Yes, and genealogy! Terry has found our ancestors in England, Germany, France ... Did you know one of the Violett ancestors (on the Witwer side) was the overseer of one of George Washington’s farms? And one of Terry’s ancestors camped with Washington at Valley Forge?
Terry has both of our sides traced back to William the Conqueror. He and I have a common ancestor from the 11th century so we are distantly related. If social isolation continues long enough Terry will even find we are related to Leith.
Leith, 17, is our wonderful exchange student from Tunisia. Leith (pronounced layth) is sponsored by the Department of State and will be returning to his North African nation when the DOS finalizes charter airplane arrangements. Tunisia is a small nation — about the size and population of Illinois — on the Mediterranean with close connections to France.
France and its people played an important role in Tunisian history, and French is Leith’s second language. So, with a huge leap of geography and the imagination, Leith and we might have a common ancestor from France ... but that is back burner.
A front burner topic: Leith enjoys cooking — Tunisian cuisine has Arab, Mediterranean and French influences. Quarantine cuisine with Leith is teaching me how to use everyday ingredients in delicious new ways. Another positive during social isolation: No need to hold back on the fresh garlic.
Basically, we are having weeks and weeks of snow days, without the snow.
On second thought ... some people have a stockpile of snowballs — er, toilet paper rolls — to plow through.
Meanwhile, we stick with social distancing and lifesaving etiquette — such as wearing homemade masks in public and thoroughly and continuously washing our hands of germs.
We also must figuratively wash our hands of the nonsense that is out there. Nonsense such as we are just experiencing the flu and only the people who are ill should stay home.
Remember, while defending our nation some of your ancestors may have camped out with George Washington in the freezing winter at Valley Forge or died in battle. And they probably went without bacon, butter and sugar during World War II.
All many of us have to do during the COVID-19 war is practice social distancing and try to figure out what day it is.
