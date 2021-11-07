Last week, I started the story of an unidentified skeleton with a bullet hole through the skull found by a hunter who was tracking a wounded deer.
No ID was found at the scene. But fortunately, a county sheriff’s deputy remembered that a car had been impounded a couple of years earlier after it had been abandoned on a county road near the death scene. The car had been towed away and disposed of after recording the license plate number and registration and trying to contact the owner.
It had been registered to a young man from one of the western states. When the man’s mother had been contacted, she had not seen or heard from him for years and did not know his whereabouts. Although she did not know of any medical or dental records, she sent us pictures of him from the time before he left home. She also told us that he was left-handed, and the color of his hair was consistent with the decedent’s hair.
The forensic autopsy was consistent with the skeleton of a young male who apparently died of a gunshot to the head. But there was little other information gained.
The gun turned out to be registered to the young man and one of the pictures his mother provided showed him wearing what appeared to be the same belt and T-shirt that we found at the scene. Ironically, it was a Grateful Dead T-shirt.
Given all the pieces of the puzzle fitting together, we were able to identify the decedent as well as his cause and manner of death. So, I made the sad phone call to the mother to inform her and arrange for transport of his remains to her.
Although she said she knew that her son had been depressed in the past, she was unwilling to accept the idea that the manner of death was suicide.
It was not that she disagreed with our investigation or conclusions, but rather that if the death were recorded as a suicide, he would not be allowed to be buried in consecrated ground with the rest of his family.
So, in sympathy for his mother, the death was recorded as “undetermined” and the case was closed.
While we are on the subject of identifying people who have died, I am reminded of coroner cases that started out as a “welfare check” by a law enforcement officer.
This sort of check occurs when someone has not been seen for a while by family or friends. So, an officer is sent to the home to make sure they are OK. Often, they are fine. But many have fallen and broken a hip or suffered some other debilitating injury such that they cannot help themselves nor reach out to others for assistance. Unfortunately, some welfare checks result in the discovery of a death.
One of those welfare checks took place because a family expressed concern about a young man they had not heard from recently.
After an officer had broken into the house and discovered the single deceased occupant, I was called to the scene as the county coroner.
As I approached the house, I noticed a strange buzzing sound. The source became apparent when I looked in the windows of the house and could not see anything except a thick covering of flies moving around enough that glass almost appeared to be undulating.
As I have mentioned in other stories, insects can play a major role in the removal of soft tissue as it decays and decomposes. In fact, there are scientists called forensic entomologists who study the flies and other insects that participate in that activity. The flies are often called “coffin flies” and blowflies. The scientists are sometimes called on to help determine the approximate time of death, if necessary, when a body like the one in this case is found.
Next week’s column will include the conclusion of this case about the identity of the man in the buzzing house as well as another story about a remarkable welfare check death.
If you are interested in more stories like these from time to time, please let me know. If there is no interest, I will return to medical topics and limit sharing to family and friends who are too nice to tell me to stop. Either way, thank you for reading all the way to the end of this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.