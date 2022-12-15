This past week in area basketball was fun.
Well, fun for some teams, not so much for others, but fun for all hoops fans regardless.
It was fun in terms of records falling, milestones being met and exciting finishes.
The three examples I’m referring to involve Garrett’s Bailey Kelham, Westview’s Luke Helmuth and West Noble’s Austin Cripe.
Perhaps the biggest news this week was Kelham’s 30-point showing at Churubusco on Tuesday, giving her 1,437 career points and surpassing Class of 2014 graduate Brandi Dawson’s 1,432 for the most in Garrett girls history.
The second kudos goes out to Helmuth, who last Saturday scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer for a 51-50 Warriors win to end a three-game series winning streak for Central Noble. The victory also got coach Chandler Prible his first victory over his father-in-law and Cougars coach John Bodey.
Finally, the third kudos goes out to Cripe, who recorded his first career triple-double Dec. 7 against Concord, recording 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
But I also can’t go without mentioning Columbia City’s Stratton Fuller and his buzzer-beating heave from about three-quarters of the court to beat Carroll in overtime. That play made ESPN’s Top 10, and if you haven’t checked it out, you really should.
As for the picks, Evan Weaver is off to a fine start in defending his title, leading the herd by a game at 8-6. Ken Fillmore and myself are right behind him at 7-6, with David Vantress nipping at my hooves and Ken’s feet at 6-8. Mark Murdock sits in the back at 5-8.
Here are my Week 2 picks.
West Noble boys over Central Noble
The Chargers have looked completely dominant to start the season save for an overtime victory against Wawasee, while the Cougars have not.
Lakeland boys over Eastside
The Blazers beat Lakewood Park by just two, while the Lakers beat a 5-1 Fremont squad by 18.
Fremont boys over Angola
Speaking of the Eagles, the red team should have little problems against the 1-5 purple team.
Garrett boys over Bluffton
The Railroaders have yet to win a game (0-7), and this might be one of their best chances to do so.
East Noble boys over Concord
The Knights are back at the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College after participating in 2020, and they should get their first win there over the Minutemen.
Eastside girls over Lakeland
The Blazers have one of the better defenses in the state.
Churubusco girls over Prairie Heights
Eagles get their first win in conference play.
Norwell girls over DeKalb
Norwell’s Kennedy Fuelling is scary good.
Westview girls over Sturgis (Mich.)
If Hope Bortner shoots as good as she has been lately, the winless Trojans don’t stand a chance.
Carroll girls over Wayne
Both teams are 7-4, though the Chargers have the slightly better strength of schedule.
Kansas men over Indiana
The Hoosiers let me down against Arizona, and they probably will let me down again at Kansas.
Purdue men over Davidson
Boilermakers are the No. 1 team in the country. Boiler Up!
Notre Dame women over Virginia Tech
This can be a trap game for the Fighting Irish if they aren’t careful, though they looked great against UConn a couple weeks ago.
Argentina over France
Yes, this isn’t basketball, but the World Cup only comes every four years and never during hoops season. Lionel Messi gets his first big one!
Last Week’s Results
Angola boys 48, Garrett 29
Fremont boys 59, DeKalb 53
Prairie Heights boys 49, Eastside 28
Westview boys 51, Central Noble 50
Churubusco boys 52, South Adams 28
Columbia City boys 62, Carroll 60 OT
Leo girls 37, DeKalb 31
West Noble girls 50, Churubusco 42
Eastside girls 50, Prairie Heights 17
Bethany Christian girls 44, Lakeland 34
Columbia City girls 82, Norwell 66
Trine men 67, Wisconsin La Crosse 64
Arizona men 89, Indiana 75
Standings
Evan Weaver 8-5
Ken Fillmore 7-6
Hannah Holstein 7-6
David Vantress 6-7
Mark Murdock 5-8
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hooks
1. West Noble boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Fremont boys
4. Garrett boys
5. East Noble boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Churubusco girls
8. Norwell girls
9. Westview girls
10. Carroll girls
11. Kansas men
12. Purdue men
13. Notre Dame women
14. Argentina
Evan’s Errors
1. West Noble boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Fremont boys
4. Garrett boys
5. East Noble boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Prairie Heights girls
8. Norwell girls
9. Westview girls
10. Carroll girls
11. Indiana men
12. Purdue men
13. Notre Dame women
14. Argentina
Fillmore’s Fouls
1. West Noble boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Fremont boys
4. Bluffton boys
5. Concord boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Churubusco girls
8. Norwell girls
9. Westview girls
10. Carroll girls
11. Kansas men
12. Purdue men
13. Virginia Tech women
14. France
David’s Dunks
1. West Noble boys
2. Eastside boys
3. Fremont boys
4. Garrett boys
5. Concord boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Prairie Heights girls
8. Norwell girls
9. Westview girls
10. Carroll girls
11. Indiana men
12. Purdue men
13. Notre Dame women
14. Argentina
Murdock’s Misses
1. West Noble boys
2. Eastside boys
3. Fremont boys
4. Bluffton boys
5. Concord boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Churubusco girls
8. DeKalb girls
9. Sturgis girls
10. Carroll girls
11. Kansas men
12. Purdue men
13. Notre Dame women
14. France
