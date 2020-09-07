We’ve made it through a third of the season, and I’m becoming more optimistic that we may actually finish it out. I was worried that we wouldn’t make it to the end when the season started. And believe me, I’m going to do these rankings as long as we have five teams playing.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 East NobleLast week: 1
Record: 3-0, 1-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 28-21 win at Huntington North
East Noble controlled the line of scrimmage against Huntington North. The Knights punished the Vikings defensive line by running the ball 46 times for 230 yards, and they held the Vikings to 130 rushing yards.
The Knights will have an even bigger test this week against the Penn Kingsmen. East Noble hasn’t shied away from playing tough opponents in the past. If the Knights can come away with a big win at home this week, it will be hard to knock them off the No. 1 spot the rest of the season.
No. 2 EastsideLast week: 2
Record: 3-0
Last Friday’s result: 34-0 win at West Noble
The Blazers haven’t messed around in the first three weeks of the season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 30 points. Also, it’s the first time Eastside has started the season with a 3-0 record since 1999, when it beat West Noble, Prairie Heights and Central Noble to start the year. The Blazers went on to win the NECC Little 5 Division that season.
Their run for another conference title starts this week when Churubusco comes to Butler.
No. 3 AngolaRecord: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: No game
The Hornets are back in action this week against NECC Big School Division opponent West Noble. The Chargers have really struggled in the first three weeks and shouldn’t expect Angola to come in with any sort of rust.
No. 4 DeKalbLast week: 4
Record: 0-1
Last Friday’s result: No game
The Barons are off again this week, but the good news is they can start practicing again this week.
No. 5 ChurubuscoLast week: Not ranked
Record: 2-1
Last Friday’s result: 44-15 win over Garrett
The Eagles showed signs in the last two weeks of being what we’ve come to expect from a typical Churubusco team under Paul Sade. After getting shut out in Week 1, the Eagles hung more than 40 points on Lakeland and Garrett in back-to-back weeks.
Churubusco has a tall task this week against Eastside. This game will decide which team is the front runner to win the NECC Small Division.
Others considered: Fremont, Central Noble
