I was surprised to receive an email a few days ago from John Stossel’s producer.
The email was not from the libertarian columnist himself, but maybe Stossel read my column calling him out for misleading readers.
The producer wrote:
(You) stated incorrectly that there were factual problems in John Stossel’s recent columns.
But our commentary (about coronavirus rankings) was about CNN’s failing to adjust for population on March 27. So we cited data from March 27. This https://web.archive.org/web/20200327000140/https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ shows that 28 countries, including Norway, then had higher rates of cases, adjusted for population size.
(Your column) also notes that California’s electricity comes not just from natural gas, but also from renewables. But natural gas is still a big share. Producing electric cars also creates more emissions because of the energy-consuming process of building batteries. It is true that electric cars, if driven enough, may emit fewer greenhouse gasses over their lifetime. But they are still far from “zero emissions vehicles,” as the state often describes them.
Best,
Maxim Lott
Executive Producer, Stossel TV
Creator, ElectionBettingOdds.com
+++
In his Oct. 3 column — headlined “Biased media” — Stossel complained about bias by CNN and other media outlets. He wrote:
In March, CNN sneered at the president for misleading people by claiming the U.S. did more COVID-19 tests than any other country. They, correctly, pointed out that per capita, “South Korea and Italy tested many times more.”
CNN was right to adjust for population. But then, to make Trump look worse, CNN suddenly stopped adjusting for population.
They scolded the president, saying, “The U.S. had more coronavirus cases than any country in the world!”
But that’s just wrong! Adjusted for population, 28 countries, including France, England, Ireland and Norway had more cases.
+++
Stossel’s list, published in his Oct. 3 column, was surprising to me because he did not tell the reader he was referring to numbers from March 27, six months ago. On March 27 Norway’s daily new cases peaked at 399. No wonder I was baffled.
We have family and close friends in Norway, Austria and Italy and we knew the virus was more widespread in Europe than in the U.S., at that time.
The U.S. is now one of the world’s leaders in cases per million. The numbers are updated daily on this website: worldometers.info/coronavirus
+++
To expand on the electric vehicle discussion in Maxim Lott’s letter.
• Electric vehicles, by design, do not emit greenhouse gases.
• While both the batteries of electric vehicles as well as gas or diesel engines can be recycled, the batteries of electric vehicles can be repurposed for home energy storage, powering streetlights, elevators or other uses: instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/the-afterlife-of-electric-vehicles-battery-recycling-and-repurposing
• Electric vehicles are the only currently mass-produced transportation technology that can run on renewable sources of energy. Hydrogen vehicles are also a promising technology.
• To answer a reader who emailed me privately, all of the electricity Norway produces is from renewable sources such as wind and hydropower; since 2018 no natural gas has been used for Norway’s production of electricity.
• My cousin in California has solar panels that provide energy for her Chevy Bolt electric vehicle. She said it is claimed that 20% of California’s electricity is from solar. Her Southern California energy provider claims, “About 45% of the electricity we deliver is now from renewable sources.” For more information visit: sdge.com/more-information/environment/sustainability-approach
• Our daughter Dorothy Dankel in Norway said when they add on to their home, they will install solar panels/roof tiles. “It’s amazing technology that even in Bergen — one of the rainiest cities in the world — there’s enough light to generate a good deal of energy most of the year,” she said.
Dorothy works at the University of Bergen where the energy transition to renewable sources is a major focus of research. They work locally with Norwegian businesses and industries to analyze energy production types and design a transition from jobs in oil and gas production to jobs in renewables.
+++
I imagine Stossel, a libertarian and supporter of free markets, will soon recognize the mid-term and long-term economic benefits of renewable energy. I wonder if he read the January letter to CEOs by Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock.
With 70 offices in more than 30 countries, Blackrocks states its purpose “is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. We are dedicated to helping our clients, employees, shareholders and communities achieve financial security, financial mobility, and financial freedom.”
The letter states:
... Every government, company, and shareholder must confront climate change ... a company cannot achieve long-term profits without embracing purpose and considering the needs of a broad range of stakeholders ... Ultimately, purpose is the engine of long-term profitability ...
Fink’s letter is online at blackrock.com/corporate/investor-relations/larry-fink-ceo-letter
+++
I urge readers to seek out information about renewable energy and climate change.
Find out how your utility company generates its electricity and try to support utilities that are transitioning to renewable energy sources.
And, above all, read and think critically ... and consider fact-checking a worthwhile use of your time.
