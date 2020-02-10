Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District’s rural recycling drop-off containers accept No. 1-7 plastics.
That does not mean that your residential recycling service has the same parameters.
The NISWMD contracts with Borden Waste-Away Service based in Elkhart, which promotes itself as the largest residential waste and recycling company in northern Indiana and southern Michigan. Other local waste haulers may contract with other recycling operations that have different policies. It is important to only include the items accepted by the company to assure success in the final recycling process.
The NISWMD offers 24-hour-a-day drop-off sites across the four-county area. In the summer of 2018, it started single-stream recycling, allowing all recyclable products to be put in one bin instead of being separated. However, recycling is tainted if the items are dirty, greasy or wet, which could make paper and cardboard unable to be processed.
Similarly, numbers 1-7 include a lot of different types of plastics, but there are still some plastic-like products that cannot be recycled and can sully the mix. Educating yourself about the different kinds of plastic can prove difficult and recycling guidelines continue to change as the industry develops in the United States.
No. 1 and No. 2 plastics were the original recyclable plastics. They are generally food or cleaning substance containers, like salad dressing or laundry detergent bottles.
No. 1 plastic is recycled into polar fleece, fiber, tote bags, furniture, carpet, paneling, straps, bottles and food containers — as long as the plastic being recycled meets purity standards and doesn’t have hazardous contaminants, says a March 18, 2019 article by Good Housekeeping that provides a handy overview of plastics by the numbers at goodhousekeeping.com/home/g804/recycling-symbols-plastics-460321.
“Just because the manufacturer of the product claims it is 100% recyclable is not always the case as that is used to sell ore product as well,” said Steve Chrisman of the NISWMD.
This adds to the difficulty of quality recycling.
One can purchase bird suet in packages boldly marked “eco friendly package.” On the back is a No. 5 in a recycling triangle with the letters PP underneath. PP stands for polypropylene, a substance found in some yogurt containers, syrup and medicine bottles, caps and straws.
Along with touting the package’s recyclability, the bold markings go on to say the plastic film packaging weighs less than suet sold in a tray, reducing environmental impact with less energy needed for freight and manufacturing.
The effort made by the suet company deserves applause. Did it change anything about the way it packages its product, or simply tout the benefits of the polypropylene packaging it has always used? Does its competitor perchance sell suet in a tray?
I bet bird lovers tend to be lovers of the natural environment, and tend to purchase products they deem environmentally responsible. They might even spend a few extra bucks to make sure they are putting their money toward a green solution.
