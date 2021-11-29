What do you want for Christmas when you no longer have time for hobbies or interests?
That's where I was this past weekend.
On urging from my brother and dad and wife, I spent this weekend updating my Christmas list. I'm one of those people who likes to try to go off-script when buying my family members presents, and only resort to a list if I'm stumped, but other people in my family always prefer to have a sheet of ideas.
Making a Christmas list used to be one of the best parts of fall.
As a kid, I'd sit down with the annual Toys 'R' Us Christmas mailer and compile a huge inventory of toys and stuff I could reasonably see myself enjoying. Lego sets. Nerf guns. Super Nintendo games. Power Rangers action figures and accessories. The world was full of endless possibilities and Christmas was the time to cash in.
Now, as an adult, Toys 'R' Us doesn't even exist any more and aside from the things I really want being far too expensive for any family member to reasonably buy for me, the other question always looming as I make up my list is: What do I want and what would I reasonably enjoy considering I have no free time to indulge in anything I ever want to do any more?
Get up. Take Luke to daycare. Work. Dinner. Parenting. Bed. That's the road map of my life on a day to day basis. If I want to play video games, I can squeeze it in during the time after Luke goes to bed and after Ashley falls asleep in the recliner in front of the TV, usually about 10 p.m., but, in doing so, I sacrifice sleeping time for video game time so then I get to wake up to the next weekday slog tired and worn out. Yay.
I'm really looking forward to finding the time to slot in putting up Christmas lights, getting Christmas stuff down from the attic and putting up and decorating the tree and wrapping presents. Excited that I get to work on the weekend, too...
So what actually made it onto my list this year on the backdrop of my existential malaise? Here's a few items:
Knick knack crap for my desk at work: Most of my life is spent in my office at the paper and so I'm always looking for ways to make my office slightly more entertaining. I purchased a futon two years back (good for when I'm sitting around wasting time waiting for late 7 p.m. meetings) and have my Purdue scoreboard clock, clear plastic light-up Purdue feature and tiny drink can cooler.
So this year my list includes a tabletop waterfall fountain and three different versions of wooden puzzles that, when assembled, create a little rotating marble factory thing when you turn a crank on them. I could see myself cranking it and watching the marbles moving around and maybe be amused for a short minute.
Modern Chess Openings by Nick de Firmian: I removed most of the books from my list this year. I've got a pile of books from past Christmases and birthdays I still haven't read, with the realization that I don't have time for reading and when I do, I usually prefer doing something else.
But this is one book I could potentially use, as I've made it my mission to get better at chess. I've always been lousy at the game but it's something I want to be better at. I've been training on chess.com and, although I've improved a bit through study, I still generally feel like I stink. Maybe studying early game strategy will help give me an edge.
Light blue queen size thermal blanket: What can you buy related to napping? Once per weekend, if I'm lucky, napping for 90 minutes while Luke is taking his nap is one of my few indulgences. I'm constantly exhausted, and while usually a Saturday or Sunday afternoon could be better utilized doing chores or something, I choose sleep.
This kind of light knit blank is nice because it's not too oppressive, as I sleep hot. With one on our bed and one downstairs, I could use a third for couch naps or sleeping in the other bedroom.
Electric pressure washers: Inevitably my list includes items that aren't for my own enjoyment, but just end up being purchases for chores I need to do.
The siding on our house could use a washing, and the deck around the pool could use cleaning too. If I had a power washer, I could do those things. Don't know where I'll cram that in among a pile of other summer chores I already don't have time and energy for (mowing, weeding, trimming, taking care of the pool, etc.).
Purdue-branded duffel bag: My current travel bag is a faux-leather bag my parents bought me in seventh or eighth grade that I could use for away games in basketball when I was on the basketball team. It's seen better days.
The addition of a new travel bag is kind of nonsensical since, at this point in my life, we don't go anywhere or do anything away from the house because we're not traveling and overnighting with a 2-year-old, but call it an optimistic purchase that one day I'll get to again.
Ho, ho, ho. Exciting isn't it? No? Yeah.
Merry Christmas, I guess.
