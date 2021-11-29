Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.