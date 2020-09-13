“Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. He made the storm be still, and the waves of the sea were hushed. Then they were glad that the waters were quiet, and he brought them to their desired haven.” Psalm 107:28-29
“And he said to them, ‘This kind cannot be driven out by anything but prayer.”’ Mark 9:29
As each day goes by and I see the devastation within our world and our own area in which we live, my heart grieves. “This kind cannot be driven out by anything but prayer.” Mark 9:29
On top of our “own” situations in life, we have to deal with the audacity of the “mob” actions that intertwine about us, almost suffocating the breath of life, we each hold dear within our souls.
I am blessed because I feel God gave me the “Gift of Empathy,” but along with that gift comes so much pain and tears. Yes, tears when I pray, tears when I see and hear the newspapers/media tell of the horrific crimes being committed by the “thugs” of society.
I cannot go a day without knowledge of abuse: i.e. be it verbal; physical; mental; animal; child; and lies forever being told. The list of horrendous pain and suffering fills my soul with so much pain. Oh, if only the tears I shed for others could heal the “wounds of iniquity” that are being inflicted in our world! “This kind cannot be driven out by anything but prayer.” Mark 9:29
Alas, the only thing you and I can do is pray that God will send some sanity back into our world.
I pray for the day we can look up into the glorious blue skies and see the white puffy clouds floating by, seeing all the fascinating forms we can imagine within those gifts of delight God sends to us. Drink in the sweet scents of nature; hear the melodic songs of the birds and chuckle at the humorous antics of the little squirrels as they entertain us. Oh, blessed are we by the gifts of God!
I pray for the day when we can once again go out and about and smile our beautiful and loving smiles at strangers and feel the “closeness” of human kindness among us.
I pray for the day that churches and all places of worship open again, inviting us to enter and worship our Father in Heaven, and see the “family” we have missed for so long.
I pray for the day I can see the children going to school, once again to soak up all the wonderful knowledge that the setting embraces us with, sending us forth into the world to “give back to God,” some of what He has given to us.
I pray for the day that the first responders have time to breathe and get the much needed rest they need to serve God; and the last responders, also, can rest their weary souls from all the sadness they see as they serve God, by being with those who are transcending.
I pray for the day that we can feel the warmth of a hug, and be able to embrace one another.
I pray for humanity to regain control of the “thirst of Evil” it seems to have embraced during these past months. Again, turning to God, prayer is the only answer.
I pray for all lives to matter! I am speaking of all humanity, all animals, all nature, the living waters, and the air that God gave to us, that we wantonly destroy daily!
I pray, I pray and I never cease praying. Please join me in prayers. Be they formal, minute prayers, prayers in time of worry and fear, prayers in time of joy ... God hears every word!
We do not have to have a special place to go ... we can pray whenever, wherever and whatever we are doing ... He will be listening ... the question is: Will you be praying/talking to your Father in heaven?
I pray you will!
May God bless you, your families and any animal companions you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.