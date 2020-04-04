Heartbroken.
That is about the only word I can come up with to describe how I felt when the news broke Thursday that Indiana schools would not be able to return this year (even though I completely understand the importance of this for everyone’s health). As I’m writing this a day later, the heartache and emotions are still there and almost getting worse the more it sinks in that we won’t be returning to our classrooms until August.
As a first-year teacher, I began the school year with so much excitement; not 100% knowing what to expect, but also having some expectations for myself, my students and my classroom.
Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected this. Never would I have expected to not know that my last day in my classroom with my first class of students was my actual last day in my classroom with them. Never would I have expected that I could care so genuinely for close to 100 teenagers that aren’t my own children, and miss them so incredibly much when I don’t get to see them walk into my classroom each day. Never would I have expected to shed tears over not being able to step foot into my classroom with my students for close to five months.
However, being a teacher comes with many things that aren’t expected on a day-to-day basis. This pandemic and its effects on our ability to see our students in the classroom is one of those unexpected things that, just like we do every day with other unexpected situations, we will overcome. Teachers are rising above and finding ways to connect with our students, and continuing to educate them. We will make the best out of this situation, and we will provide for our students.
Although this was all a very unexpected, unpredictable way to end my first year of teaching, I have learned some very important things about the teaching profession. Through this unprecedented time, I have experienced nothing but collaboration and determination to make this work for students and their families. Through countless video conferences, phone calls, and emails, teachers and staff are working tirelessly to provide an enriching experience for students.
The dedication that teachers and administrators have for education revolves around our students. That is where the passion stems from, and why it is so emotionally challenging to not get to see them during this time.
I don’t get to have my “textbook” summer send-off with my students to finish out my first year of teaching. There will be no closure at the end of the school year with these kids that I have spent close to eight months getting to know and teach every day. Instead, I will be video conferencing with them and bidding them farewell as my 8th graders become freshmen.
Send a virtual hug to anyone in the education community that you may know.
We are heartbroken.
