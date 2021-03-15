It's that's time of year again, the sixth edition of the Steve's Dead Mom column.
This year, we're marking six years since the March 12, 2015, death of my mom from lung cancer brought on by a lifetime of smoking.
She was 57 years old, having given up one third of her life expectancy to tobacco.
Having been through a year of the pandemic, I suspect many more people are now unfortunately familiar with the experience of watching a family member slowly suffocate to death as the end effects of COVID-19 on a person's lungs probably isn't too different from the experience of me watching machine force air into my mom's failed lungs as she struggled to breathe.
In the end, when both of my mom's lungs were absolutely trashed and overrun with cancer, the doctors sedated her, we took her off oxygen and we sat around waiting for her to die, which, at that point, was more of a mercy than anything.
My mom never got to meet her grandchild Luke, who is now 2 years old, and will never know his maternal grandma except in pictures and stories.
So where to turn in this sixth annual column? Each year I debate whether I share some kind of nice memories, rewrite the same old sob story or focus on policy.
This year, I think I've settled on a policy approach with a healthy helping of snark and furor.
Blame a report I read last week about Indiana taxation, because in it, they had information about how different states tax tobacco.
Indiana's cigarette tax is currently 99.5 cents per pack, which is the 13th lowest in the nation.
Indiana is hanging in illustrious company with other butt-of-joke states like Mississippi and Alabama, Deep South lands who are terrible at education like Indiana, which may explain why we can't figure out that smoking is bad.
Not surprisingly, Indiana continues to rank miserably year after year in smoking rates and public health.
There's an extremely strong correlation between higher tobacco taxes and lower smoking rates, one that you'd have to be as blind as an Indiana legislator to not learn about, recognize and act on.
Indiana hasn't hiked cigarette taxes since 2007 — even longer than the last time the state hiked its minimum wage. I guess the thought process here is that since the state isn't going to ensure good wages at least we can keep cigarette prices down for the low-income Hoosiers who smoke at higher rates than Hoosiers who have higher incomes.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has been leading in advocating for raising the state's tobacco taxes for years now to no avail.
This year's two-year budget, which was approved by the House 65-30, actually does include a cigarette tax increase of 50.5 cents — half of what was approved by the House and then flicked by the Senate in 2017 and a quarter of the $2 per pack the Chamber has been advocating for more recently.
Raising the cigarette tax to $1.50 would bump Indiana to 29th highest in the nation.
There's a definite red/blue divide here. If Indiana were to go to $1.50 cigarette taxes — it could be stripped out by Senators who have been reluctant to pass it in the past — it would more or less rise to the top of red states.
There are only four state that voted Trump in 2020 with higher than $1.50 cigarette taxes — Oklahoma, Alaska, Montana and Utah — and only three blue states that tax less than that — Oregon, newly-blue Georgia and Virginia, the birthplace of American tobacco farming.
(A reminder that Trump and Biden split 25/25 on winning statewide contests, so almost all red state have low cigarette taxes while almost all blue states have higher ones. Guess which states have lower smoking rates.)
I can already hear the Facebook comments: "Leave it alone, let people do what they want! None of your business! It's my choice!"
My response: You're making as stupid choice that will kill you and I'd prefer you live and be healthy. So maybe you need an added kick in the wallet to consider doing the right thing.
I fully recognize and acknowledge every year that tobacco is an addiction, and, like meth or heroin or severe alcoholism, quitting is not as simple as saying you want to quit. Addictive nicotine messes up your brain and physiology to convince you that you need it.
You don't.
You can beat it. You should. You will always have my full support in trying.
Indiana can connect you to resources at in.gov/quitline/ or via phone at (800)-QUIT-NOW. Or, of course, visit any doctor who will be glad to help you get off smoking.
But, at the same time, Indiana can and should do its part to encourage people to quit, too. And one of the best and proven ways to do that is raise the financial burden of smoking.
The people who are smoking now aren't going to just up and quit. Fourteen years of low cigarette taxes and a stubborn smoking rate have proven that.
Many Hoosiers became fanatical about walls over the last four years, so they should be all-in to "Build that wall!" of taxes to keep to keep people out of smoking.
Sen. Glick, Sen. Kruse — do you part and support the new budget WITH the cigarette hike in it. Then I'd encouraged you two along with Rep. Abbott, Rep. Smaltz and Rep. Zent to consider and support further action in 2022 and beyond.
A 50-cent hike is a half-butt (pun intended) approach, but considering that the General Assembly's usual go-to is to do nothing, I'll take what I can get.
