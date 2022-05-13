We were blessed to have two memorial services for my father, George O. Witwer, who died Jan. 20 in Key West, Florida, where he and my mom, Dorothy B. Witwer, who passed on in 2015, spent most of their retirement years. The first service was in Key West and the following weekend we had a similar service in Kendallville.
Most of my father’s 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren were with us for one or both services. The ones not physically present were with us in spirit.
The first story is from a short time after my father died and the rest are from our time with our grandchildren during the days before and after the services. Many of us, including our grandchildren, refer to my father by his childhood nickname of Corky.
+++
At dinner one night in Norway Mari, 4, said, “Mommy, I don’t want to die.” Her mother, our daughter Dorothy, said, “Oh, Mari, I understand that. But what happens when you believe in Jesus and then you die?” Mari replied, “Then I go up to the moon with God and Jesus and Corky.” — Dorothy Dankel of Norway
While we were driving on South Main Street in Kendallville, Mari noticed a car dealership with lots of colorful pennants. “Look, a party!” she exclaimed. One of us said it wasn’t a party. Mari corrected herself: “A car party!”
Mari’s sister Nora, 9, told her older sister Jane, 11, that Morfar (Grandpa Terry) “played on the White Sox team because he says we won!”
At dinner one night Terry and I were talking with Jane, Nora and Mari about ages — how old we are and how old other family members are. Then Terry added, “And did you know Mormor (Norwegian for Mother’s Mother) and I have been married for 45 years?” Mari, 4, said, “You’re kidding me!”
+++
In Key West our granddaughters from Norway were able to spend a lot of time with their cousin Sara from Philadelphia. One afternoon Grandpa Terry was enjoying the porch swing with the girls but Mari insisted on standing on the swing’s arm rests and hanging on to the porch swing chain with her arms extended over her head. Grandpa Terry was concerned about her safety and asked Mari to sit down. Sara, 5, was not concerned. “It’s OK,” Sara said. “Where they come from they are allowed to wild up.”
+++
With us in spirit were our children and grandchildren in Chile. During the week of April 23, our daughter Catherine shared this story.
Catherine said, “You know, Priscilla, when you turn 6 you will need not just one hand but two hands to show everyone how old you are! Oliver is 4 so he can still show people how old he is with only one hand.” Oliver quickly said, “No, Mommy, I need two hands to show everyone.” And he put three fingers up on one hand and one finger up on the other hand!
Priscilla said, “Mommy, do you know what my favorite word is?” Catherine said, “No, what is your favorite word?” Priscilla said, “Cute. Because I love it when you call me cute.”
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributes to this column. I always need more stories! When you share your stories and photos, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.