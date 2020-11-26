Red is traditionally a Christmas color.
This year red also signifies the highest levels of the virus transmission. Most of northeast Indiana is — or is expected to be soon — red.
Meaning there is the potential for our health care providers to run out of staffing and beds for all patients.
“It was the hardest decision I ever had in my life,” said Pam Younce about canceling the Mid-America Windmill Museum’s annual Windmill Winter Wonderland.
But even with the museum’s indoor locations — including the restrooms — closed to the public, illuminating the majestic windmills and accompanying Christmas displays could not safely happen this year.
Thousands of people — including many from southern Michigan and western Ohio — converge on Kendallville for the Winter Wonderland. Knowing Noble County could well be “red” during the first two weekends of December when the Winter Wonderland is traditionally held, Pam Younce sadly settled on her decision, supported by other volunteers.
“I just don’t want this museum to be a hotbed,” she told me Friday morning, as they were beginning to take down the lights that had already been installed.
Also canceled, with great reluctance, are Kendallville’s annual Christmas parade and the Community Learning Center’s outdoor Christmas Market.
“We didn’t feel comfortable bringing a large group of people together so close to the holidays,” Macy Burtch, CLC programing and technical director, told me Tuesday.
“But there is good news! We are going to be having ‘Christmas in July’ later in the year to replace the December event. This market will look very similar to the Christmas Market but it will be a lot warmer outside for us!”
The CLC is selling the Christmas in Kendallville mugs that would have been sold at the Christmas Market. They can be bought through this website — shopnoblein.com — or at the CLC.
I urge readers to look for ways to support our communities by shopping locally.
But not canceled are the Salvation Army bell ringers and businesses’ and individuals’ outdoor lighting displays.
Kendallville’s Main Street, for example, will have festive updates for all to enjoy.
And Hosler Realty is sponsoring a “Holiday Spirit Contest” for Noble County. The home with the most votes will receive $500 and $500 to their favorite charity or organization. Homes can be submitted between Dec. 1-10 to jstreich@hoslerrealty.com. Voting will start Dec. 11 until 5 p.m. Dec. 20. The winner will be announced Dec. 21. Votes can be cast using the Hosler Realty Facebook page, at the Hosler Realty office and at the CLC in Kendallville.
Also not canceled are various small group Christmas craft classes at the CLC, Kendallville Public Library and other locations. The important factor is that the groups are very small and masks are worn.
This Thanksgiving we can be grateful for our families and friends — near and far — and our communities and the role we can play making them brighter and stronger.
We can be grateful for masks and all the people who wear them to help ensure the health of everyone’s loved ones.
Hard sacrifices this year put into action our prayer that next year we are around our Thanksgiving tables, shoulder to shoulder, with no one missing.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
