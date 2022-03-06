Stories I have told over the years about my personal and professional life are mostly accurate. (The “mostly” is related to a faulty memory or attempted embellishment for entertainment value or to protect identities or for other reasons.) So, I ask that anyone who reads this should understand that this should not be taken as “gospel” but rather enjoyed.
Since I was a child on a farm in rural Indiana, I dreamed of the day when I would see the imaginary world shown to us on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, even though we initially watched the show in black and white.
While I was dependent on my parents to pay the bills and put food on the table, I knew that there was no way that such a frivolous whim might come true. But, as Walt said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” So, I continued to dream of that and other things.
As some of my other dreams were coming true, including finishing college and entering medical school while falling in love with a beautiful girl and convincing her to marry me, I realized that the Disney dream could become real as well.
In 1971, Disney’s Magic Kingdom had opened in Florida. So, when we married in the spring of 1975, driving to Disney was doable within our time constraints and our meager budget. Of course, it was not to be a deluxe stay at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, but rather the Kissimmee Days Inn at $17 per night for our honeymoon.
In spite of lots of rain that flooded the hotel pool, our spirits were not dampened. We were young and in love. So, the whole adventure was magical, including seeing a double rainbow near the end of our trip.
It would be 17 years and two children later before we felt financially secure enough to return to Walt Disney World, which had expanded significantly and even included more affordable resort hotels like the recently opened “Dixie Landings” where we stayed in 1992.
We had definitely found our “happy place” to which we began making trips at least once a year and later expanded to multiple trips per year.
On one of those trips, while I was the Noble County coroner, we were visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom when I received a strange text from one of my deputies.
She had been called to a chain store parking lot where a semi-truck had been parked overnight and did not leave in the morning as most trucks do. The driver was discovered to have died, which resulted in a coroner investigation and autopsy.
Some confusion occurred when the decedent’s driver’s license picture clearly was a match, but the driver appeared to be a woman while the license indicated a male.
Since the driver’s home was quite some distance away, notification of next of kin was taken care of through local authorities there.
Subsequent phone interviews with the family revealed that the driver had been going through transition from male to female, which was incomplete.
The deputy coroner who investigated was present at the autopsy when she sent me the text saying how soft and real the breast implants felt and asking if she should keep them for her own augmentation.
When I answered an emphatic “No!” she realized that the text she thought she was sending to her husband as a joke had gone to her boss (me) instead.
Although I am sure knowledge of her embarrassing text lightened the mood of the folks in the morgue with her, she realized that this sort of “morgue humor” was inappropriate and can get a person into trouble.
Since no actual harm was done, I felt that her red-faced apology was more than adequate for the situation.
As for me, I cannot walk through a specific area in Disney’s Animal Kingdom without thinking of the surprise text I received there.
