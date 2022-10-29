Q: We are wanting to install a dog door into our wall next to the patio door. Others have warned us about unwanted animal entry, but we have had one on the rear garage door and have had no problems with it. We want to put it in the wall on the front side of the house. Do you have any recommendations for doors? Cory
A: Through door and wall pet doors have been around for years and yes, I have heard stories about an incident of a coon or someone else’s pet gaining entry I do believe they are rare. Normally I would say that unless they are attracted to food, they won’t enter, but more importantly, you as a homeowner monitor the door.
I would not recommend that a pet door be left accessible when you go on vacation. I have heard of people getting broken into through the unattended pet door, but again it’s rare.
Today you can find very sophisticated pet doors that are Wi-Fi operated and controlled, that cost thousands of dollars. Other doors will only open when they are activated by a chip implanted under the skin of your pet or pets. These doors are electric, or battery operated and slid up when your pet approaches the door and are very secure with solid material doors. My biggest concern is that it is thermally protected meaning that you don’t lose all your heat or cool air by a large hole in your wall. Yes, they are no longer a hole with a piece of plastic draped over it to allow pet to come and go.
There are many manufactured units available depending on the size of your pet and where you want to put it. Some will have a way to lock it to provide security and some are more involved regarding thermal protection. Basically, they have magnetic seals on heavier insulated doors. The ones I like best are about $300-$400 and are battery-operated that are well insulated, look good and only let your pet through.
