“Stop listening to instruction, my son, and you will stray from the words of knowledge.”
— Proverbs 19:27
How did you feel about school growing up? Did you long for recess? Did you dream of the specialty classes? I loved art and getting to make new things out of different items or mediums.
Did you long to sew or cook or make things out of wood? I made a shelf my parents had in their home for decades.
The minute you graduated, did you long to walk through those doors and never have to do school again?
The truth is we never stop learning. If you have a smartphone, computer or tablet congratulations you are a life-long learner.
If you have ever made a new recipe, congratulations, you are someone who continues to learn.
If you watch a how-to channel on Youtube, HGTV or a DIY show, congratulations, lifelong learner, you learn life skills from those shows.
So what do we act like life-long learning is painful or awful? The truth is when we get to pick what we are learning; we are always eager. Many of us grew up going to Sunday School, VBS (Vacation Bible School) and maybe even junior/senior high youth group. We learned stories about Jonah and the big fish, Joseph and his coat of many colors, Adam and Eve, the birth of Jesus, and Saul, who would later be called Paul. We learned essential verses by heart and can, to this day, recite them. Many of us never got that opportunity to hear all those key verses and passages.
Whether or not we are reading a story for the first time or the hundredth time in scripture, there are things to be learned and gleaned from scripture. When we glean, we know bit by bit. It is how we learned math, English or other subjects in school. We built upon the learning year after year until we were able to finish the challenge set before us, or we learned all there was about that particular subject.
I have an undergrad degree and a masters in divinity, and still, there is never a week that goes by that I have not or do not learn something new when I dig into God’s Word. Maybe you are a history buff you love everything about other cultures; you can study the history of the different books and situations. We just did an evening in the Book of Ruth at church. We learned so much about the time and history of the people at the time. There are excellent online commentaries you can use to research books you can purchase to help you.
An excellent study Bible such as a Life Application or Student Bible will also be an asset. You might be someone who is fascinated by numbers. There are all kinds of biblical numbers in the Bible: 3, 7, 14 and 40, to name a few. You can do number research that will help you to see patterns and more. You might be someone that loves to get to the bottom of the meaning of words. Blue Letter Bible online will provide you with the original Greek or Hebrew word used to help you get to the heart of the original meaning.
The point is we need to continue to learn. The Bible and scripture are no exception — they should be the rule of life-long learning. When we stop gaining knowledge, we get stagnant, having no current or flow. Stagnant water can often get odorous. Let’s remain people who gain knowledge and listen to the instruction the Bible has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.